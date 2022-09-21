Attorney General O’Connor, Oklahoma Press Association to Host Open Records Seminars Across the State

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is partnering with the Oklahoma Press Association to host open records and open meetings seminars in five locations across the state beginning Sept. 26.

“These seminars are a great way for public officials to stay up to date on the state’s open record laws,” Attorney General O’Connor said. “I encourage everyone who serves the public to attend and participate in these meetings.”

The seminars are free, open to the public, and require no pre-registration.

This year’s seminars will feature Julie Pittman, General Counsel to the Attorney General of Oklahoma, and Thomas Schneider, Deputy General Counsel to the Attorney General of Oklahoma.

Seminars will be held at five locations from 1 to 4 p.m.:

September 26 – Enid, Autry Technology Center, 1201 W. Willow

– Enid, Autry Technology Center, 1201 W. Willow October 3 – Tulsa, OSU-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.

– Tulsa, OSU-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave. October 17 – McAlester, Eastern Oklahoma State College, 1802 E. College Ave.

– McAlester, Eastern Oklahoma State College, 1802 E. College Ave. October 24 – Lawton, Cameron University, 501 SW University Dr.

– Lawton, Cameron University, 501 SW University Dr. November 14 – Oklahoma City, Metro Tech Conference Center, 1900 Springlake Dr.

The meetings were last hosted in 2019 and drew more than 500 attendees from state and local offices, school boards, public officials, and residents.

Continuing Education Available

Attorneys who attend are eligible to receive continuing legal education credit hours.

School board members and superintendents are eligible to receive three continuing education credit hours from the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Technology center board members can earn three continuing education credit hours from the State Department of Career and Technology Education.

For more information, visit www.okpress.com/seminars or call OPA at 1-888-815-2672.