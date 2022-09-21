Submit Release
Westrock Coffee to Showcase Beverage Solutions at the National Association of Convenience Stores Show

Westrock Coffee Company WEST ("Westrock Coffee," or "the Company"), announced today the Company will exhibit end-to-end beverage solutions at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) show, held October 2-4 in Las Vegas, NV. Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider.

"Westrock Coffee is proud to once again attend the NACS show and see many existing customers and cultivate new partnerships with c-stores and travel centers brands from around the world," said Kyle Newkirk, EVP – Sales. "Our coffee, tea, beverage concentrates, and ready-to-drink solutions are designed to drive higher traffic and margins across dispensed beverages and the cold vault. We look forward to introducing our newest lineup of consumer insights driven products that tap into consumer trends and solve labor issues at the unit level."

Featured beverage solutions that will be demonstrated at NACS include:

  • LTO coffee solutions featuring flavored and origin blends
  • Frozen and cold coffees showcasing easy turn-key solutions
  • Custom expresso-based beverages
  • Cold and frozen teas and lemonades
  • Ready-to-drink beverages

To learn more, attendees can visit Westrock Coffee's exhibitor booth #4625 in the central hall.

As the "Brand Behind the Brands," Westrock Coffee supplies the largest and most recognizable names with coffee, tea, and extract-based beverages, including 13 of the top 25 convenience stores in the United States. The Company currently provides over 20 million cups of coffee to the world daily and is the largest custom/private label coffee and tea provider to convenience stores in the United States by volume, and the second largest coffee extract provider in ready-to-drink coffee.

Westrock Coffee is dedicated to responsibly sourcing 100% of its coffee and tea products by 2025 – a goal that impacts more than 1.5 million smallholder farmers in 35 countries worldwide. The Company's hands-on approach to working with its farmer partners has improved social, economic, and environmental standards, and leads the industry with digital traceability.

About Westrock Coffee:

Westrock Coffee Company is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit WestrockCoffee.com.

