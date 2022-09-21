Submit Release
Regions Bank Increases its Prime Lending Rate

Regions Bank today announced it is increasing the Regions prime lending rate to 6.25% from 5.50%, effective Thursday, Sept. 22.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation RF, with $161 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

