Ingersoll Rand to Host Second Annual Sustainability Webcast

New Sustainability Strategy Solidifies Focus on Growth and Operations

Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR ("the Company"), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced today an update to its sustainability strategy designed to further the company's Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") leadership, capture ESG-related competitive advantages and drive internal and external growth while helping its customers meet their sustainability goals. With its purpose to Make Life Better for customers, employees, stockholders and the planet, an unwavering commitment to sustainability is deeply embedded throughout Ingersoll Rand's operations and decision-making processes.

The Company is introducing "Lead Sustainably" as an updated and expanded strategic imperative – along with Deploy Talent, Accelerate Growth, Expand Margins and Allocate Capital Effectively – that reflects Ingersoll Rand's external growth strategy, internal ESG objectives and bold ambition to be a global industry leader in sustainability. The Lead Sustainably strategic imperative is supported by two key and complementary pillars: "Grow Sustainably," which has an external focus; and "Operate Sustainably," which has an internal focus.

Grow Sustainably: Supporting customers on their sustainability journey and expanding into sustainable end markets, through:

Innovative development of intrinsically sustainable products that enable greater efficiency, circularity and safety

Intentional focus on sustainable, high-growth end markets, including but not limited to clean energy, food and beverage, life science and water

Operate Sustainably: Driving internal efforts to improve operations and processes, including a focus on:

Greenhouse gas emissions

Water efficiency and conservation

Waste to landfill reduction

Safety

Ingersoll Rand is also committed to advancing its Social and Governance goals. The Company delivers on its purpose - Make Life Better - for its employees through ongoing employee engagement efforts, the promotion of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion principles and commitment to its leading-edge Employee Ownership program. The Board of Director's Sustainability Committee, formed in 2021, oversees the sustainability program and strategy, which is operationalized at every level throughout the Company via the Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence ("IRX") framework, Ingersoll Rand's competitive differentiator operating model.

"We make life better for our employees, customers, stockholders and planet by creating long-term value. Every day, we are driving sustainable product and service innovation that enables our customers to meet their own sustainability goals, while embracing a circular economy mindset internally, ultimately resulting in a better bottom-line," said Vicente Reynal, Chairman and CEO. "We believe engaged employees are crucial to our success, which is why our employees are given a personal ownership stake in Ingersoll Rand. As owners, we are motivated to work together to lead sustainably. It's an exciting time at Ingersoll Rand with significant long-term opportunities ahead."

Sustainability Conference Call and Presentation

Ingersoll Rand will host an investor conference call on September 22, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the company's sustainability progress and strategy. To participate in the call, please dial 1-844-200-6205, domestically, or 1-929-526-1599, internationally, and use access code 918517. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the conference and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to Ingersoll Rand Inc.'s (the "Company" or "Ingersoll Rand") expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "target," "endeavor," "seek," "predict," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "on track to" "will continue," "will likely result," "guidance" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) the impact on the Company's business, suppliers and customers and global economic conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, including business disruptions caused by government restrictions; (2) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the completed and proposed business combinations; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (4) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the completed and proposed business combinations; (5) the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; (6) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (7) inability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (8) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (9) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (10) actions by third parties, including government agencies; (11) adverse impact on our operations and financial performance due to natural disaster, catastrophe, pandemic, geopolitical tensions or other events outside of our control; and (12) other risk factors detailed in Ingersoll Rand's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

