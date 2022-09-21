Sen. Brewster and Rep. Pisciottano Announce $286,000 in Community Grants for Dravosburg

Allegheny County, September 21, 2022 – Today, Senator Jim Brewster and Representative Nick Pisciottano announced two grants for community projects in their legislative district.

The Borough of Dravosburg was awarded $120,000 to fund improvements to the U.S. Steel Ball Fields by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).

“I’m happy to see state funds coming back from Harrisburg to support deserving community projects,” said Senator Brewster. “Representative Pisciottano and I both recognize the importance of recreational projects like this to maintaining a good quality of living.”

The ballfields are frequented by many families in the region for games and other recreation. Funds will be used to support improvements to ensure the fields are in great shape for years to come.

“Youth sports play a fundamental role in our community,” said Representative Pisciottano. “I’m grateful for the hard work of Senator Jim Brewster to help secure these funds that will improve the baseball park and make it more accessible for the public.”

More information about CFA grants and programs are available online.

The Dravosburg Housing Association was also awarded a state grant for $166,000 to maintain the Housing Association complex in the Borough and install handicap ramps for more accessibility.

Pisciottano said this is an exciting time for community revitalization efforts in Dravosburg, highlighting the additional state grant of $166,000 awarded to the Dravosburg Housing Association earlier this year for local road and curb repair, funding that he played a major role in securing.

“These upgrades to the ballpark and roads are much needed and will directly improve the lives of local residents,” added Pisciottano. “These grants can be very competitive, and Senator Brewster and I fight hard to bring funds like these back to our area. I’m very proud to see our efforts help make our corner of Allegheny County a better place to live, work, and play.”

The Dravosburg Housing Association is a non-profit organization in the Borough offering affordable housing options and dedicated to community revitalization.