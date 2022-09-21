Submit Release
BMO Financial Group Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 6.25 Percent

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group announced today that it is increasing its US$ prime lending rate from 5.50 percent to 6.25 percent, effective September 22, 2022.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.07 trillion as of July 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

