LATRO Supports MTNA’S Intelligent Network Charging Systems

VersaServices™ Enables Leading Mobile Network Operators to Maximize Data Driven Infrastructure

DUBAI, UAE, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LATRO announced it is providing expert comprehensive managed services to MTN Afghanistan (MTNA) in support of the mobile operator’s Value Added Services (VAS) and Charging Systems within its Intelligent Network (IN). The support includes full on-premises managed services along with management tools and advanced reporting functions.

A recognized leader in the global telecommunications software and services sector, LATRO provides hands-on experience across the telecom enterprise, supporting a wide range of Intelligent Network (IN), Value Added Services (VAS), and Online and Converged Charging Systems (OCS/CCS) nodes. In particular, the company’s expert professionals are proficient with Ericsson, Huawei, Comviva, Seamless, and Apliman as well as other global OEMs.

“Expanding our support to MTN Afghanistan reflects the trust and confidence LATRO has earned over decades of experience empowering our customers to exceed their business targets and maximize margins. We are honored to provide this level of comprehensive and business critical support to a world class mobile operator like MTNA,” said Donald Reinhart, LATRO CEO.

Through LATRO’s VersaServices™ portfolio of managed services, the company works with its customers to design and implement managed services which ensure business continuity, protect operating margins, and maximize existing infrastructure investment. Through hybrid approaches to on-premises and off-shore support resourcing, LATRO delivers the support telecom operators demand and expect from top-tier OEMs.

The multi-year agreement with MTNA demonstrates LATRO’s ability to operate in challenging markets while maintaining top tier levels of support. LATRO is ready to provide managed services for mobile operators including Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management, Intelligent Network, Value Added Services, Charging Systems, and Online Charging Systems.

LATRO is an innovative solution provider to the global telecommunications market. The company empowers mobile network operators to beat fraud, stop revenue leakage, mature business controls, increase revenues, exceed KPIs, and protect their networks. LATRO’s data analytics-driven products and services have enabled Communication Service Providers in over fifty countries to beat fraud and protect revenue and infrastructure, powering investment and growth in these markets. For more information about LATRO, visit www.latro.com.