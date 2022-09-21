30 Million Beneficiaries, 30 Million Tons of Emissions Cut: TechnoServe Releases Bold Climate Commitment
At the Clinton Global Initiative, the nonprofit announced the Regenerate 30 commitment, putting farmers and entrepreneurs at the center of climate solutions
I thank TechnoServe for this exciting new commitment to empower farmers and entrepreneurs to build better futures for themselves, their communities, and our shared planet.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week at the Clinton Global Initiative, international nonprofit TechnoServe unveiled its Regenerate 30 commitment, a set of ambitious targets for supporting people, climate, and nature through 2030.
— Former President Bill Clinton
By that year, the organization will:
● Benefit 30 million people in local communities
● Increase its clients’ farm and business incomes by 30%
● Cut 30 million tons of GHG emissions
● Put 30 million acres of land under sustainable management
● Mobilize $300 million in private-sector investment
“I thank TechnoServe for this exciting new commitment to empower farmers and entrepreneurs to build better futures for themselves, their communities, and our shared planet,” said former President Bill Clinton in a video statement.
The commitment builds on TechnoServe’s more than 50 years of experience working with smallholder farmers, small business owners, and community members across Africa, Latin America, and South Asia. The organization will focus on four initiatives to reach its ambitious targets:
Farmers Regenerate: Regenerate 30 will support farmers and work with market actors to drive incentives for long-term adoption of regenerative agricultural practices that improve soil health, restore ecosystems, and result in better yields and resilience.
Blue Business: Regenerate 30 will partner with local coastal communities, governments, and environmental organizations to implement Blue Economy strategies that restore marine environments through sustainable fishing practices, alternative livelihoods, and mangrove management.
The Regeneration Factory: TechnoServe’s green and circular business accelerators will catalyze the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises with a regenerative offering to increase economic opportunity and scale their positive impact on resilience, mitigation and biodiversity.
Food for the Future: Food processors and other agribusinesses are optimal entry points to build sustainable food systems. Regenerate 30 will help them reduce waste, use renewable energy, source from smallholders who adopt regenerative practices, and provide affordable and nutritious food to millions of consumers.
To carry out all of these activities, TechnoServe will scale existing partnerships and forge new ones with leading companies, governments, and environmental organizations.
“The science is clear, and so are the farmers and entrepreneurs we work with around the world: the time to act on climate change is now,” said Katarina Kahlmann, chief program officer at TechnoServe. “But what we’ve learned in our work across more than 30 countries is that you can’t achieve environmental sustainability without economic sustainability–and vice versa. That’s why we’re focusing on solutions that simultaneously benefit people, climate, and nature.”
“Smallholder farmers and entrepreneurs in the Global South bear little responsibility for creating climate change, but they are some of the most vulnerable to its impacts,” said Floor Overbeeke, director of global regenerative business at TechnoServe. “But with some support, these women and men can be at the center of helping to solve this enormous challenge. We look forward to working with partners around the world to make that vision a reality.”
Watch the Regenerate 30 video announcement
About TechnoServe
Founded in 1968, TechnoServe is a leader in harnessing the power of the private sector to help people lift themselves out of poverty for good. A non-profit organization working in 30 countries, we work with people to build a better future through regenerative farms, businesses, and markets that increase incomes. Our vision is a sustainable world where all people in low-income communities have the opportunity to prosper.
