Hoyer Discusses House Democrats’ Work For The People and Republicans’ Radical Agenda on ABC

On Democrat s’ Success in Special Elections

“Well I’m feeling good, and good afternoon to you….[that poll] shows [Democrats up] two percent, but we’ve had some real polls – and what I mean by real polls is voting. People going to the ballot box, casting their votes for candidates, and expressing their opinion. And we’ve had two, two, actually three, huge victories. One in New York, in Pat Ryan, in a district that the Republicans were supposed to win and were expected to win – with a very credible Republican candidate on the other side. And we won that race. Pat Ryan won that race. 2600 miles further west, in Alaska, again, we had the former governor Sarah Palin running and our candidate Mary Peltola, the first Native American to represent Alaska, and she is doing very, very well. We won two races that ‘we weren’t supposed to win’ just in these past four weeks. I think the issues are on our side, and I think the people are on our side, and I think the votes are on our side.”

On Democrats Putting People Over Politics

“What we did is: we passed a food and fuel bill which unfortunately got almost no Republican support for, which was directed at making sure that we have competition for the food producing industry and that we have availability in the supply chains in getting food to where it needs to be. Now, that’s an uphill battle, inflation is a serious issue that we are dealing with. That’s why we passed the Inflation Reduction Act, to bring other costs down, medical costs, in particular, and energy costs down for our people. We’ve got to bring food prices down as well. Unfortunately, we have a war in Ukraine … it is pressing prices up.”

“I believe that the Democrats have, over the years, whether it was the Ronald Reagan presidency, the George W. Bush presidency, or any other presidency, we have seen other Democrats support a bipartisan way to pass legislation. I haven’t seen that from our Republican friends, but I hope we do in the future. I don’t want to see our country locked down by partisan politics. …[Republicans’] agenda is not a constructive agenda – it’s a negative agenda. It’s created a fear in people, it has created division in our country, and that’s not good for anybody and it’s not good for the world… we are wearing the Ukrainian flag as a symbol that we need to win this war against dictatorship and we need to be united to do that and I think we Democrats frankly, President Joe Biden, have worked all his life to create bipartisanship so we will pursue that...”

On Republicans’ Radical Agenda

“We have passed important legislation, but very frankly, when you look at the record when Paul Ryan was Speaker, or when John Boehner was Speaker just a few years ago, it was Democrats that stepped up to help them get legislation through that America needed because they couldn’t get the votes they needed on their own side even though they had the majority. Very frankly, with a four-vote majority, we passed major pieces of legislation without help, which were designed to put money in people’s pockets, get kids back in schools, and get 250 million shots in arms. Not a single Republican voted for that bill…And very frankly what Republicans have done and what Donald Trump has done, when he was still here, deeply divided our country and polarized our politics. It’s not good for our country, it's not good for our people, and it's not good for success in the Congress of the United States.”