Now Streaming: THE BOND - A Jaron Ikner Film on Amazon Prime and Tubi

Samera Entertainment gives us an inside look at this gripping post-pandemic thriller from Starstruck Multimedia.

​"We shot this film guerilla style throughout the streets of Phoenix. On train tracks. A very hard process, but very rewarding overall."” — Jaron Ikner (writer/director)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The place: Phoenix, Arizona. The year: 2025. Two estranged brothers (Ashe Bridges, Roy 'Kaizo' Phillips) are forced to put aside their differences when their ailing mother is forced into quarantine amid the backdrop of the deadly Auroravirus. Together, they venture into "The Dead Zone" and are caught up in the ever escalating conflict between an omnipotent corporation and a group of rebel guerillas led by a radical revolutionary known as Dee Campbell (Zion Monroe). Throughout their journey, tensions run high and violence persists, testing the strength of the family bond the two brothers share. By the end of their story, nothing will matter more than loyalty.

THE BOND also stars Jasmine Delgado, Joey Rodriguez, Chandra Purnell-Bond, Tyrone Campbell, Ashe Bond, and Antoine Jones. The film was written and directed by Jaron Ikner, a multi-talented multimedia artist who gives the world of THE BOND a genuine lived in feel.

In 2020, Ikner was set to create his debut feature Magenta as a thesis film for his alma mater. However, due to the restrictions set in place by the Coronavirus pandemic, the planned production was shut down two weeks before filming was to commence. Ikner used his stimulus funds to purchase new camera equipment in order to produce a few short films over the summer. But with the wealth of talent that volunteered to assist him in the endeavor, plans were soon set in place to create a new feature film in place of Magenta. That's when the seed of THE BOND was planted. After shooting a "proof of concept" trailer, Ikner was able to raise enough donations to fund the project. This attracted several producers, including Tyrone Campbell, who provided additional costs and production services to the exciting production.

On top of the film's streaming debut, Ikner also plans to release a novelization of the film that dives even deeper into the dystopian nightmare the movie depicts.

