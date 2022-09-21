Post Session Report :: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

SB 1035, PN 1358 (Browne) – Amends Title 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries) by making (1) technical changes consistent with the Uniform Trust Code, providing for the establishment of “directed trusts” in accordance with the Uniform Directed Trust Act, and (3) providing for nonjudicial settlements of trust accounts. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1037, PN 1545 (Regan) – Amends Title 44 (Law and Justice) to create the Coroners’ Education and Training Program, Board, and Account and provides for the training of coroners under the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

Senator Regan offered amendment A05640 which

Clarifies that both the Executive Director of PCCD and the Executive Director of the Coroners Association shall serve as ex-officio members.

Sets a term limit for non-ex-officio members at 3 years.

Under the required topics for coroner training, strikes the word “abuse” in the phrase “child abuse deaths” and “elder abuse death”.

Eliminates the four (4) hour cap on the number of continuing education hours that can be done online.

The amendment was approved by a vote of 46-3. The bill was approved by a vote of 31-19.

SB 1203, PN 1931 (Argall) – An Act preventing the Commonwealth from dealing with persons associated with the Government of Russia or the Government of Belarus; and imposing duties on the Treasury Department and the Attorney General. A vote of 47-2 was recorded.

HB 1571, PN 2648 (Farry) – Creates the Air Medal Plate to be issued by PennDOT to applicants who are recipients of the medal for an additional $23 fee. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1823, PN 2370 (Thomas) – An Act amending Title 37 (Historical and Museums) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in historic properties, further providing for powers over certain historic property and providing for Washington Crossing Historic Park. A vote of 48-1 was recorded.

HB 2426, PN 2836 (Hickernell) – Reorganizes the Resource Family and Adoption Process Act, and Resource Family Care Act into Title 67, which would require DHS to promulgate regulations to ensure compliance with those laws.

Senator J. Ward offered amendment A05142 which adds to the bill the definition ‘Resource Family’.

The amendment adds provisions to assure a smooth continuation of actions initiated under current laws governing resource families. The amendment assures the continuation and effect of:

Activities initiated prior to the effective date of the bill.

Orders, regulations, rules, and decision made prior to the effective date of the bill. The amendment directs they will remain in effect until revoked, vacated or modified; and

Contracts, obligations, and collective bargaining agreements entered prior to the effective date of the bill. The amendment makes language changes throughout the bill, including:

Changes resource ‘parent’ to resource ‘family’ and

Removes the descriptive word appropriate.

The amendment clarifies that the change in the placement of the laws governing resource families is not to change the legislative intent of the laws nor to change judicial construction or administration and implementation of the laws.

The amendment was approved by a vote of 49-0. The bill was approved by a vote of 50-0.

SB 1160, PN 1812 (Baker) – The bill amends the Medical Practice Act to change the definition of “physically active person” with regards to athletic training services.

Senator Baker offered amendment A05527 which adds a definition for “injury” to include a musculoskeletal or orthopedic injury or medical condition suffered by a physically active person where prevention, maintenance and treatment is provided within the acceptable standard of care and education for an athletic trainer.

It clarifies the current bill’s definition of “physically active person” to one who engages in an activity associated with an exercise, sports, recreation or vocation that requires a level of strength, endurance, flexibility, range of motion, speed or agility.

Finally, it corrects a cross-reference to the State Board of Medicine’s regulations related to athletic trainers.

The amendment was approved by a vote of 48-1. The bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 1161, PN 1813 (Baker) – Amends the Osteopathic Medical Practice Act to change the definition of “physically active person” with regards to athletic training services.

Senator Baker offered amendment A05528 which flips the bill back from the Medical Practice Act to the Osteopathic Medical Practice Act.

It adds a definition for “injury” to include a musculoskeletal or orthopedic injury or medical condition suffered by a physically active person where prevention, maintenance and treatment is provided within the acceptable standard of care and education for an athletic trainer.

It clarifies the current bill’s definition of “physically active person” to one who engages in an activity associated with an exercise, sports, recreation or vocation that requires a level of strength, endurance, flexibility, range of motion, speed or agility.

Finally, it corrects a cross-reference to the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine’s regulations related to athletic trainers.

The amendment was approved by a vote of 49-0. The bill went over in its order as amended.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 46-4:

Amy B. Bradford, Council of Trustees of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (new appointment)

Krystjan K. Callahan, Council of Trustees of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (new appointment)

Steven M. Crawford, Council of Trustees of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (new appointment)

Daniel P. Elby, Council of Trustees of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (new appointment)

Michael K. Hanna Jr., Council of Trustees of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (new appointment)

Patrick D. Henderson, Council of Trustees of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (new appointment)

Susan P. Kefover, Council of Trustees of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (new appointment)

Brian D. O’Donnell, Council of Trustees of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (new appointment)

Karen J. Russell, Council of Trustees of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (new appointment)

Angela C. Smith, Council of Trustees of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (new appointment)

John E. Wetzel, Council of Trustees of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (new appointment)

Ray C. Zaborney, Council of Trustees of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (new appointment)

Mark A. Bellini, Council of Trustees of Pennsylvania Western University (new appointment)

Stephen M. DeFrank, Council of Trustees of Pennsylvania Western University (new appointment)

Joy M. Dunbar, Council of Trustees of Pennsylvania Western University (new appointment)

Danny J. Jones, Council of Trustees of Pennsylvania Western University (new appointment)

Patricia J. Kennedy, Council of Trustees of Pennsylvania Western University (new appointment)

Barbara M. Logue, Council of Trustees of Pennsylvania Western University (new appointment)

Larry O. Maggi, Council of Trustees of Pennsylvania Western University (new appointment)

Barry R. Niccolai, Council of Trustees of Pennsylvania Western University (new appointment)

Donna R. Oberlander, Council of Trustees of Pennsylvania Western University (new appointment)

Kathy L. Pape, Council of Trustees of Pennsylvania Western University (new appointment)

Larry C. Pickett, Council of Trustees of Pennsylvania Western University (new appointment)

Neil R. Weaver, Council of Trustees of Pennsylvania Western University (new appointment)

David M. Kleppinger, Board of Trustees of The Pennsylvania State University (reappointment)

Dan A. Onorato, Board of Trustees of The Pennsylvania State University (new appointment)