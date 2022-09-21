Submit Release
Senator Brewster Announces $100,000 Grant for Trail Project

Harrisburg, September 21, 2022 – Today, State Senator Jim Brewster announced a Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) grant for the Yough Riverfront Trail Improvement project (Phase 3) in Versailles Borough. The project received $100,000 from the CFA’s Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program (GTRP).

“These funds provide an important investment in the region,” said Sen. Brewster. “I’m happy to see state funds support spaces that can be enjoyed by all who live in and visit our communities.”

Additional CFA grants awarded in the 45th Senatorial District include:

  • Borough of Pitcairn, The Joseph Markosek Sports Complex Improvements – $121, 931
  • Clairton Industrial Center LLC, Clairton Redevelopment Well Plugging Project – $150,000
  • Plum Borough, Plum Borough PRP Stormwater Improvements – $73,203

A park project planned for Castle Shannon Borough, a new area of Sen. Brewster’s district, was also awarded $125,000 from the CFA.

More information about CFA grants and programs are available online.

