MethodHub Launches UK Operations
US-based IT services company MethodHub launches UK operationsWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MethodHub is glad to announce the launch of its UK operations. With significant expertise in Cloud, Data, Enterprise Services and Enterprise Asset Management Services coupled with a growing global footprint, MethodHub works with world leaders in BFSI, HealthCare, Hitech and Energy.
Methodhub brings expertise in working with Fortune 5000 companies to UK as part of a strategy to build a global fulfillment and managed services organization which helps its customers scale faster, accomplish IT goals on time and within budget and be a transformative digital partner. A highly evolved fulfillment engine and local presence combined with global dispersed teams gives our customers the benefit of cost arbitrage, business continuity and cultural diversity- all key to business competitiveness.
“UK is the next pitstop in our global story. Our global outlook, engagement capability and process maturity would make us an ideal partner for global companies with operations in UK and for UK- HQ companies with global footprint or aspirations” said Aho Bilam, President and CEO.
“MethodHub is keen to grow quickly and become a sizeable player in the UK IT landscape” feels Murrali, UK Business Head of MethodHub.
“ Any global story would have to include the UK to be called one, considering the Fortune 500 companies which call UK home and the vast majority which are headquartered elsewhere but have significant presence here” said Rich Marino, Member of board of Advisors
About MethodHub
MethodHub is a privately-held, $35Mn software services group which has business operations in US, Canada, Thailand, Australia, India, Mexico and now, the UK. About 3 years old, MethodHub has a mature global delivery model, evolved fulfillment capability and a track record of working closely and successfully with Fortune 5000 companies on their IT initiatives.
