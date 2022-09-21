“Achieving Your Highest Potential” to be featured On The Natural TV Channel
Achieving Your Highest Potential to be featured on the Natural TV Channel and hosted by Jeffery Mark Gaal
Our Mission is To Promote Peace Within and Transform Humanity by Empowering Individuals to Achieve Higher Consciousness and Sustained Wellness”PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achieving Your Highest Potential to be featured on the Natural TV Channel and will be aired on e360tv, it’s You Tube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm9yDvFu5D-QxqdjygZPAew along with its website www.naturaltvchannel.com The program “Achieving Your Highest Potential” Hosted by Jeffery Mark Gaal will air every Wednesday at 4:00pm PST.
Jeffrey Mark Gaal is a Quantum Practitioner and has been in the Health, Wellness, Holistic and Subtle Energy community for over 30 years. Jeffrey brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the practice, helping to improve the quality of life for people through science, technology, quantum physics, education and nature.
Mr. Gaal’s mission is “To Promote Peace Within and Transform Humanity by Empowering Individuals to Achieve Higher Consciousness and Sustained Wellness”. The focus is to assist individuals to achieve their highest potential in mind, body and soul. Educating people on the blessing of their mind being the most powerful transmitter and receiver, creating everything they have or do not have in their life and teaching them the power to change the script to achieve all that they want in life.
Experience in the following industries: Aerospace, Concurrent Engineering, Subtle Energy, Quantum Physics, Vibrational Medicine, Nutrition, Wellness, Weight Management, Gut Health, Youth Enhancement, Anti–Aging, Athletic Performance, Sports Nutrition, Skin Care, Low Light Laser Therapy, CBD, Phyto-Cannabinoids, Regenerative Medicine, Stem Cells, Exosomes, Telemedicine, Business Coaching, Personal Development and Social Marketing.
The program will additionally highlight LUZwave Palm Desert, and Liquid Gold Plasma - Elysia Ashley Vasquez, with its world class technologies and services.
Their team of practitioners believe in taking a holistic and preventative approach to helping patients achieve their health goals and maintain active, fulfilling lives at every age. Focusing on identifying and addressing the cause of lifestyle and age-related conditions. They believe the human body has been blessed with the gift of innate intelligence, the ability to fight against viruses, infections, toxins, as well as to heal and repair itself. Their unique and systematic process will help to create the best possible environment for people to achieve the Quality of Life that they deserve.
LUZwave Palm Desert and Liquid Gold Plasma offers the following services including but not limited to:
Live Blood Analysis, and microscopic nutrition which is the study of your blood, cells and plasma.
PhotoMedicine Therapy, also known as Photobiomodulation (PBM), incorporates Low-Level Light Therapies (LLLT) by applying red and near infra-red light to wounds, lesions, or subcutaneous injuries to support soft tissue healing, and reduce inflammation.
Youth Enhancement Therapy, A novel and exciting dimension in Radio Frequency and MicroNeedling system that addresses textural changes, stimulate collagen and elastin production and remodeling. By adjusting the micro-needles, this medical device can deliver energy at various depths allowing them to tailor the treatment to each client's individual concern.
Weight Management, combining the ancient art of acupuncture with the cutting-edge technology of PhotoMedicine (PMT) to effectively support healthy and safe weight management.
Detoxification of heavy metals, free radicals, and other toxins is an integral part of overall health as well as weight management and essential aids in "resetting" the body as you introduce healthier eating and lifestyle habits.
According to Jeffery Mark Gaal, one of the founders of LUZwave Palm Desert “Our goal is to combine the best in eastern traditional philosophy and western technology by providing an integrated solution in mind-body Wellness.”
The Natural TV Channel’s goal is to be a primary source of information, education as well as a resource on everything natural.
It is the goal of the Natural TV Channel to lead the forefront in the world of Natural Products and Alternative Medicine, as well as products and services concerned with preserving the environment and promoting Eco-Awareness.
The vision for the Natural TV Channel is to be one of the most significant, informational and educational resource for Natural Products and Alternative Medicine used by people all over the world.
The founders have made a commitment to stay on top of the latest breakthroughs in science and technology, as well as new discoveries regarding unique, natural products, in order to utilize them to create a better way of life, and a healthier way of life, for communities across the globe.
The Natural TV Channel’s approach is to offer an unsurpassed wellness experience through providing programming with regards to comprehensive natural health information, interviews with leading health practitioners, and interviews about 100 percent natural and environmentally responsible products for family, household and pets. Whether searching for nutrition, wellness, disease management, or condition-specific solutions, Natural TV Channel will offer viewers content-rich programming provided by medical doctors, scientific advisors, health scholars, alternative health practitioners and subject experts from around the globe.
The Natural TV Channel will provide content and programming that is relevant to the needs and lifestyles from children to seniors.
The channel will include interviews, talk shows, product presentations, technology demonstrations, news and documentaries. They are currently creating content as well as reviewing programs and interviewing potential programmers. The channel will also offer advertising opportunities.
People can watch The Natural TV Channel by going to e360tv OTT Network. The Natural TV Channel will now be streamed across all online and “over the top” (OTT) media platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, IOS, Android Mobile, the web, and social media outlets such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. or you can go to its website www.naturaltvchannel.com to view the channel anywhere in the world.
For more information about the channel and to be part of the channel email them at info@naturaltvchannel.com
For more information about LUZwave Palm Desert and Liquid Gold Plasma it’s products and services go to www.luzwavepalmdesert.com
