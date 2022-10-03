Guardian Digital Raises Awareness of Modern Email Risks, Helps Businesses #BeCyberSmart
EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Digital is celebrating Cybersecurity Awareness Month with a series of educational and practical initiatives in October, designed to inform businesses on how to better protect their users from the most advanced email security threats.
Recognized as a “Champion” by the National Cyber Security Alliance, Guardian Digital has pledged to promote a safer, more secure and more trusted internet through education and by offering resources that make our connected world safer and more resilient for everyone.
Over 90% of cyberattacks begin with a phishing email. Using Guardian Digital resources including the Email Security Assessment Toolkit, EnGarde Cloud Email Security Real-Time Dashboard, and Email Security Tips, businesses can learn about the most significant threats to organizations today, and how they can better protect their users from them.
Email Security Assessment Toolkit - helps organizations understand their email security risk exposure for both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, and provides recommendations they can take to reduce it now.
Email Security Tips - detailed tips and guidance on how organizations can learn to recognize email threats and how to implement email security safeguards to increase email security resiliency.
EnGarde Cloud Email Security Real-Time Dashboard - this intuitive dashboard offers businesses complete visibility into the security of their email and the threats targeting their organization.
Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a collaborative effort between government and industry to provide everyone with the resources they need to stay safer and more secure online. Now in its 19th year, this effort has grown exponentially, reaching consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, corporations, educational institutions and young people across the nation.
Guardian Digital’s email protection is a fully-managed cloud-based solution suitable for companies of all sizes that equips businesses with the innovative technology and cybersecurity expertise required to block advanced threats like targeted spear-phishing and ransomware, make informed cybersecurity business decisions, and safeguard their users, their data and their brand from expensive, damaging attacks and breaches.
#BeCyberSmart and strengthen the security of your email with these great tools, not only for Cybersecurity Awareness Month but all year round.
About Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/.
About Guardian Digital
Guardian Digital, Inc. builds enterprise email solutions with an intense focus on security and unrivaled customer support, designed to ease information technology overhead for its customers. Since its inception in 1999, Guardian Digital has pioneered the open-source architecture security-as-a-service email protection model to block today and tomorrow’s sophisticated threats to email integrity. Guardian Digital continues to innovate the email security marketplace using technology unavailable from any other vendor. Its EnGarde Cloud Email Security leverages the benefits of open-source development, contemporary cloud technologies, and decades of combined experience protecting enterprises. Guardian Digital is dedicated to its customers and their safety is the very foundation of what the company offers and builds on in regard to business email protection.
Justice Levine
Recognized as a “Champion” by the National Cyber Security Alliance, Guardian Digital has pledged to promote a safer, more secure and more trusted internet through education and by offering resources that make our connected world safer and more resilient for everyone.
Over 90% of cyberattacks begin with a phishing email. Using Guardian Digital resources including the Email Security Assessment Toolkit, EnGarde Cloud Email Security Real-Time Dashboard, and Email Security Tips, businesses can learn about the most significant threats to organizations today, and how they can better protect their users from them.
Email Security Assessment Toolkit - helps organizations understand their email security risk exposure for both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, and provides recommendations they can take to reduce it now.
Email Security Tips - detailed tips and guidance on how organizations can learn to recognize email threats and how to implement email security safeguards to increase email security resiliency.
EnGarde Cloud Email Security Real-Time Dashboard - this intuitive dashboard offers businesses complete visibility into the security of their email and the threats targeting their organization.
Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a collaborative effort between government and industry to provide everyone with the resources they need to stay safer and more secure online. Now in its 19th year, this effort has grown exponentially, reaching consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, corporations, educational institutions and young people across the nation.
Guardian Digital’s email protection is a fully-managed cloud-based solution suitable for companies of all sizes that equips businesses with the innovative technology and cybersecurity expertise required to block advanced threats like targeted spear-phishing and ransomware, make informed cybersecurity business decisions, and safeguard their users, their data and their brand from expensive, damaging attacks and breaches.
#BeCyberSmart and strengthen the security of your email with these great tools, not only for Cybersecurity Awareness Month but all year round.
About Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/.
About Guardian Digital
Guardian Digital, Inc. builds enterprise email solutions with an intense focus on security and unrivaled customer support, designed to ease information technology overhead for its customers. Since its inception in 1999, Guardian Digital has pioneered the open-source architecture security-as-a-service email protection model to block today and tomorrow’s sophisticated threats to email integrity. Guardian Digital continues to innovate the email security marketplace using technology unavailable from any other vendor. Its EnGarde Cloud Email Security leverages the benefits of open-source development, contemporary cloud technologies, and decades of combined experience protecting enterprises. Guardian Digital is dedicated to its customers and their safety is the very foundation of what the company offers and builds on in regard to business email protection.
Justice Levine
Guardian Digital
+1 866-435-4689
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn