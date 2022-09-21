ITW Polymers Sealants Adds a New Air Assist Adhesive Spray to STA’-PUT Range
New system offers up to 30% greater* spray coverage for quicker installationCAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITW Polymers Sealants adds a new Air Assist Adhesive Spray to STA’-PUT range
ITW Polymers Sealants – one of North America’s leading providers of sealants, coatings, and adhesives for industrial applications – has developed a brand-new spray adhesive as part of its established STA’-PUT range that offers superior spray coverage for quicker installation. ITW STA’-PUT® SP36 Air Assist (AA) is a multi-purpose, industrial grade spray adhesive that can be used on a variety of substrates including composites, aluminium, glass, rubber, plywood and MDF.
Compatible with standard HVLP (high volume low pressure) spray equipment, STA’-PUT® SP36 AA is an excellent choice for most permanent or temporary adhesive applications where speed is of the essence – but is particularly well suited to recreational vehicles (RV) applications.
ITW Polymers Sealants estimates that the spray coverage of the new system is up to 30% greater than traditional airless canister-based systems – helping adhesive applicators finish tasks faster. In addition, the system has a long open time, an aggressive grab tack, and a quick dry time of just two to five minutes. The Air Assist system also has an adjustable web spray pattern for even and controlled application.
While the STA’-PUT® SP36 AA system is suitable for use across a wide a range of industrial adhesive applications, ITW Polymers Sealants is targeting the product specifically at the North American RV market and the manufacture of motorhomes and towable RVs.
Explaining more, Al Cauthen, Regional Sales Manager at ITW Polymers Sealants, said: “Our STA’-PUT adhesives are already extremely well known for producing tough, durable bonds compatible with a variety of surfaces. Building on this legacy, SP36 Air Assist, delivers the same high quality our customers expect, in an easy to use, highly effective spray system.”
Prior to launch, STA’-PUT® SP36 AA system was tested by a number of ITW Polymers Sealants customers. Initial feedback was incredibly positive with customers commenting on the product’s fast drying time, aggressive grab and ease of use.
For further information about STA’-PUT® SP36 AA system or other adhesive solutions available from ITW Polymers Sealants, please contact: info@itwsealants.com or go to: https://itwstaput.com
* A 30% improvement is based on ITW Polymers Sealants evaluations against a SP30 airless canister system.
About ITW Polymers Sealants
ITW Polymers Sealants is a worldwide manufacturer of sealants, adhesives, coatings, lubrication and cutting fluids for industrial, construction and consumer purposes. The business also produces chemical fluids which clean or add lubrication to machines; epoxy and resin-based coating products for industrial applications; and hand wipes and cleaners for industrial applications. Key markets include construction (roofing, surfacing, metal building, and fenestration), aerospace composites and wind energy. With a proven history in each of these sectors, the business offers a range of well-known brands including ERSystems®, Permathane®, Tacky Tape®, STA’-PUT®, Pacific Polymers®, Acryl-R®, Miracle®, and Elastek®. For more information go to: https://itwsealants.com
