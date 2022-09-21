Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,873 in the last 365 days.

ITW Polymers Sealants Adds a New Air Assist Adhesive Spray to STA’-PUT Range

New system offers up to 30% greater* spray coverage for quicker installation

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITW Polymers Sealants adds a new Air Assist Adhesive Spray to STA’-PUT range

New system offers up to 30% greater* spray coverage for quicker installation

ITW Polymers Sealants – one of North America’s leading providers of sealants, coatings, and adhesives for industrial applications – has developed a brand-new spray adhesive as part of its established STA’-PUT range that offers superior spray coverage for quicker installation. ITW STA’-PUT® SP36 Air Assist (AA) is a multi-purpose, industrial grade spray adhesive that can be used on a variety of substrates including composites, aluminium, glass, rubber, plywood and MDF.

Compatible with standard HVLP (high volume low pressure) spray equipment, STA’-PUT® SP36 AA is an excellent choice for most permanent or temporary adhesive applications where speed is of the essence – but is particularly well suited to recreational vehicles (RV) applications.

ITW Polymers Sealants estimates that the spray coverage of the new system is up to 30% greater than traditional airless canister-based systems – helping adhesive applicators finish tasks faster. In addition, the system has a long open time, an aggressive grab tack, and a quick dry time of just two to five minutes. The Air Assist system also has an adjustable web spray pattern for even and controlled application.

While the STA’-PUT® SP36 AA system is suitable for use across a wide a range of industrial adhesive applications, ITW Polymers Sealants is targeting the product specifically at the North American RV market and the manufacture of motorhomes and towable RVs.

Explaining more, Al Cauthen, Regional Sales Manager at ITW Polymers Sealants, said: “Our STA’-PUT adhesives are already extremely well known for producing tough, durable bonds compatible with a variety of surfaces. Building on this legacy, SP36 Air Assist, delivers the same high quality our customers expect, in an easy to use, highly effective spray system.”

Prior to launch, STA’-PUT® SP36 AA system was tested by a number of ITW Polymers Sealants customers. Initial feedback was incredibly positive with customers commenting on the product’s fast drying time, aggressive grab and ease of use.

For further information about STA’-PUT® SP36 AA system or other adhesive solutions available from ITW Polymers Sealants, please contact: info@itwsealants.com or go to: https://itwstaput.com

(ends)

* A 30% improvement is based on ITW Polymers Sealants evaluations against a SP30 airless canister system.

About ITW Polymers Sealants

ITW Polymers Sealants is a worldwide manufacturer of sealants, adhesives, coatings, lubrication and cutting fluids for industrial, construction and consumer purposes. The business also produces chemical fluids which clean or add lubrication to machines; epoxy and resin-based coating products for industrial applications; and hand wipes and cleaners for industrial applications. Key markets include construction (roofing, surfacing, metal building, and fenestration), aerospace composites and wind energy. With a proven history in each of these sectors, the business offers a range of well-known brands including ERSystems®, Permathane®, Tacky Tape®, STA’-PUT®, Pacific Polymers®, Acryl-R®, Miracle®, and Elastek®. For more information go to: https://itwsealants.com

Natalie Yates
ITW Polymers Sealants
+44 7714 766106
natalie@may-fifteen.co.uk

You just read:

ITW Polymers Sealants Adds a New Air Assist Adhesive Spray to STA’-PUT Range

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.