Show-Stopping Performance: Catch INFJ Kenzo Live At Club Bahia on October 20
Get your tickets now and join the party as INFJ Kenzo performs live on Sunset Blvd.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare yourselves to be blown away! Multi-talented emcee from the Surf City, INFJ Kenzo, recently announced his live performance at Los Angeles' longest-running nightclub, Club Bahia, on October 20, Thursday, at 7 pm. Always looking to bring his audience fresh and vibrant content, this will serve as an exclusive pre-album release listening party. Aside from INFJ Kenzo, some other emerging artists will be on the stage, including Ashtre Surfa!, Beaauxx, and more.
Thrilled to announce the milestones in his career, this once-in-a-lifetime event will showcase not only the unreleased tracks from INFJ Kenzo's upcoming album, The Wage Of Better Angels: A Treatise To the Truth, but will also unveil the artist's streetwear brand, OTAON x Streetwear. The line will offer premium imported streetwear apparel such as heavy luxury hoodies, short and long-sleeve shirts, jogger sweatpants, and sweatshirts.
Fans will also get the chance to purchase INFJ Kenzo's unreleased physical CD collector's edition in this exclusive event. And the first 100 to buy will also get an 11 x 17 signed poster for free! If that's not enough, INFJ Kenzo will also offer pre and after-show access, where he will be seen hanging out with fans who came to support.
“Life is supposed to be about chasing our dreams and enjoying each day. For me, forgiving myself for my past sins is hard most of the time. But we all must encounter that and continue to move forward into the light. I’m so grateful to everyone who walks beside me on this journey. Because I need you, and you need me. Once upon a time, I forgot that God has always stuck with me, even though I haven’t always stuck with Him. I will do everything in my power to give you the best performance that I can give. All I will ask from you is to suspend your disbelief & believe in magic, even if it’s just for a moment. Thank you for all the love that you bring.” - INFJ Kenzo
Buy your tickets now via myafton for a night of great dancing, music, emotional performance, and most importantly, great fun!
And don’t forget to mark your calendars and pre-save The Wage Of Better Angels: A Treatise To The Truth. Follow INFJ Kenzo via his Instagram handle to get real-time updates.
About INFJ Kenzo
Jamel Hansen, professionally known as INFJ Kenzo, hails from Santa Monica. He was first seen in the streaming scene in January 2022 with his debut track, “Overblown,” teaming up with Death Row Records’ former executive producer Darren Vegas. He is certainly not your typical new artist as that project quickly put him in the spotlight of Billboard Hot 100, lined up beside the legends like Snoop Dogg, 2pac, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. With Vegas’ support and encouragement, he worked next on “Life I’m Down, Somber, Great Gatsby, and more.
Known for his unparalleled alternative hip-hop sound, INFJ Kenzo’s greatest influences come from literature. He is not only a musician but also an artistic director, entrepreneur, and the brain behind OTAON Entertainment Inc and OTAON x Streetwear.
