Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,773 in the last 365 days.

Woonsocket Remains Identified

RHODE ISLAND, September 21 - The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has identified one of the two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on September 19th as Susan Menard. The identity of the second decedent has not yet been finalized. The causes of death for these individuals are still pending.

You just read:

Woonsocket Remains Identified

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.