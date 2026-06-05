Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Statement on State History Center Bond Question

PROVIDENCE, RI, RHODE ISLAND, June 5 - Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today issued the following statement in recognition of the passage of a $45 million bond question for the construction of a Rhode Island State History Center in the FY2027 State budget by the Rhode Island House of Representatives:

"For years, myself, my predecessor, and advocates across disciplines and around the state have advocated for the construction of a permanent home for Rhode Island's treasures. The proposal has been refined over time, carefully balancing visitor experience, archival specifications, and cost, culminating in a project that truly honors our state's rich history. I am so pleased to see a bond question for this new iteration of our shared vision – the Rhode Island State History Center – included in this year's budget.

It's even more fitting that this decision was reached just weeks ahead of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Rhode Island is fortunate to have its own magnificent copies of that very document we're celebrating as part of America's semiquincentennial – and now, we are one step closer to a permanent home for their display and preservation.

The Rhode Island State History Center is an investment in both our history and our future. Its construction will ensure visitors from near and far will have the opportunity to learn Rhode Island's story, and that our most prized historic State documents and artifacts, of which all Rhode Islanders share ownership, will be protected for years to come. I am immensely grateful for the community members who advocated for this project, and I thank the members of the General Assembly for understanding the necessity of such a facility. Now, I look forward to asking Rhode Islanders for their support for a Rhode Island State History Center in the months ahead."

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