April Dávila, Award Winning Author, Demystifies Scivener

April Dávila

Demystifying Scrivener: Make Your Writing Software Work For You at the 2022 Writer's Digest Novel Writing Conference in Pasadena, CA taught by April Dávila.

Scrivener is often touted as remarkable writing software. But smart authors know that time spent figuring out writing programs is time that could be spent actually writing.” — April Dávila

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The acclaimed author, April Dávila, was invited to teach at the Writer's Digest Novel Writing Conference after her website was included in their list of 101 Best Websites for Writers.

Publisher’s Weekly called April Dávila’s novel, ‘142 Ostriches’, a “vivid, uplifting debut.” Before its release in February of 2020, her short story “Ultra” was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Her website (http://aprildavila.com) was recognized in 2017 by Writer’s Digest as one of the Best 101 Websites for Writers and she is a repeat resident of the Dorland Mountain Arts Colony as well as an attendee of the Community of Writers (previously the Squaw Valley Community of Writers). During the pandemic, she completed a draft of her second novel and co-founded A Very Important Meeting (http://averyimportantmeeting.com), an online mindful writers community. She is a practicing Buddhist, a half-hearted gardener, and occasional runner.

Dávila says, “I’m a big Scrivener fan. I write exclusively with the software and have blogged about it quite a bit over the years. A lot of people are curious about it, but afraid to take the leap, so when I teach people to use it, I start with the basics. This presentation will begin with the first steps but also include some intermediate and advanced user tips. A little something for everyone.”

Writer’s Digest says, “Scrivener is often touted as remarkable writing software. But smart authors know that time spent figuring out writing programs is time that could be spent actually writing. With that in mind, this session is geared toward quickly teaching you everything you need to know about Scrivener so that you can get back to focusing on your draft.

While it is possible to start from scratch in Scrivener, most writers come to the software with a project already in progress. We will begin by making careful backups of our work, then walk through the steps required to import and organize a WIP in the Scrivener program.

From there the fun takes off as we explore the myriad ways in which Scrivener makes writing easier and more fun.”

Some of the topics April Dávila will cover are:

● Minimizing distractions with Composition Mode

● Splitting your screen to compare scenes

● Keeping research readily available

● Auto-generating scene synopses

● Splitting and merging scenes

● Organizing manuscript notes

● Setting project targets

● Creating timelines

Whether one is new to Scrivener or a long-time user, April Dávila’s class is for all who want to learn how to use the program more effectively.

When?

The conference is on Oct. 20-23, 2022. April Dávila’s class is on Friday, the 21st at 1:45 pm

Where?

The Westin Pasadena

191 North Los Robles

Pasadena, California 91101

About April Dávila

