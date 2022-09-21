Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Still Going Strong with CAGR of 7% | Allied Market Research

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Medtronic plc, NuVasive, Inc., Computational Diagnostics, Inc., SpecialtyCare, Natus Medical Incorporated., IntraNerve, LLC, inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Accurate Monitoring LLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation and Moberg Research, Inc., Argos Neuromonitoring LP, Medsurant Holdings, LLC, NeuroMonitoring Technologies, Inc. and Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Ageing population, increase in prevalence of chronic disorders, applications of IONM in different surgeries, and risk management through IONM during complex surgeries drive the market. However, low awareness of IONM in developing nations and lack of skilled professionals restrain the market growth. Increase in medical tourism and growth opportunities in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide several opportunities for key players. According to the report, the global intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) market was valued at $3,036 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $4,900 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2016 to 2022.

Impact Analysis – Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Research

Analysts at Allied Market Research constantly monitor the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) industry factors with impacts of current events; with this study an update of how industry players have tackled latest scenario and what key strategies have made significant difference is showcased.

Key Highlights from Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) industry evolution and predictive analysis.

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Competition – Leading players have been studied from Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market have also been included in the study.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Key Players: Medtronic plc, NuVasive, Inc., Computational Diagnostics, Inc., SpecialtyCare, Natus Medical Incorporated., IntraNerve, LLC, inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Accurate Monitoring LLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation and Moberg Research, Inc., Argos Neuromonitoring LP, Medsurant Holdings, LLC, NeuroMonitoring Technologies, Inc. and Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market by Products & Services: Systems, Accessories, and Services

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market by Source Type: Insourced Monitoring and Outsourced Monitoring

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market by Application: Spinal Surgery, Neurosurgery, Vascular Surgery, ENT Surgery, and Orthopedic Surgery

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market by End User: Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Introduction about Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market by Application/End Users

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

