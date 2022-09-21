No Internet Game Sees Huge Growth in New Visitors to Its Website

A replica of Google Chrome hidden Dinosaur Game has experienced exponential growth on its website.

UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics, there are more than 3.2 billion gamers worldwide. Thanks to the No Internet Game, gamers across the globe are able to enjoy a unique game that has no end.

“No Internet Game is seeing huge growth in visitors to the website,” said Kelly Poppy, president and spokesperson for No Internet Game.

No Internet Game has 555,000 new users in last 12 months, according to Poppy.

As for the game itself - No Internet Game, Poppy explained that some people may not have known that Google Chrome has a hidden Dinosaur Game that can be played when individuals lose their internet connection.

There is no end to the game. When gamers get to the maximum possible score of 999,999, the game score resets, but the dinosaur keeps running.

No Internet Game, also known as No Wi-Fi Game, Dinosaur Game, Dino Game, No Internet Dinosaur Game, T-Rex Game, No Internet Dino, and No Internet Game Dino, was initially code-named "Project Bolan.”

This simple but addictive Dinosaur Game was released in 2014, created by Sebastian Gabriel. It was originally built as an Easter Egg, hidden as a built-in browser game in Google Chrome's No Internet connection error page.

The Google Dino Game Easter Egg is an endless runner game that features the famous T-Rex, who has become trapped in the desert. The T-Rex runs and must avoid obstacles as the game speeds up and players progress further. The objective of the No Internet Dinosaur Game is to avoid all obstacles by jumping and ducking and survive for as long as possible.

As to why Google uses a dinosaur, according to Sebastien Gabriel, the prehistoric theme was intentional. The idea of an 'endless runner' as an Easter Egg within the 'you-are-offline' page was born in early 2014. It's a play on going back to the 'prehistoric age' when the world had no Wi-Fi.

About No Internet Game

No Internet Game is a replica of the Dinosaur Game which is hidden on Google Chrome's No Internet connection error page. Press the space bar to start the game. Then use the up (↑) and down (↓) arrow keys to control the dinosaur.