Why book with best rate guarantee direct from hotels

Most people book their hotels through online travel agencys (OTA) like Hotels.com, and the luxury hotels put a lot of effort to make you book direct with them.

If you book direct with the hotels, they will promise lower rates than booking through OTAs, offer free internet, free breakfast, discount on their restaurants, points for next booking etc.

Hotels are investing significant amounts of money to get you to book directly. The reason behind this is when you through an online travel agency, it has to pay the OTA a commission that can get as high as 10–18% of the room rate.

Booking directly saves the hotel chains money, a lot of money, which they can then use to pass along savings. It also benefits you, the traveler, by allowing you to earn and use elite status perks, as well as hotel points.

Best Rate Guarantee Programs

Best Rate Guarantee programs or BRG as it also is called, is a marketing trend that more and hotels around the World, are picking up to compete with the big online travel agencys.

It guarantees that a hotel guest is given the lowest available price for a night or a several nights stay.

The hotels guarantee that if you find a better, publicly available rate on another website than the official hotel website after you have done the booking, you can submit an online Best Guarantee claim. If your claim is approved, not only will the lower price be matched, but you will also receive an additional 10 to 30% discount, and other benefits, depending on each hotels policy.

Hotel chains that offers Best Rate Guarantee Programs are Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, Anantara, Atlantis, IHG, Mandarin Oriental, Banyan Tree, Six Senses, St. Regis and many more. Most of the these hotels also present special offers on their homepages which you can not find on the online travel agencys.

The various hotel best rate guarantee comes with conditions. Each hotel has different conditions for the best rate guarantee but most of the key terms and conditions are shared across the hotels.

The key terms are:

- You must have already booked the room directly through the hotels website.

- The lower rate must be found on a valid online travel agency website.

- This excludes sites that don’t tell you the hotel brand until the reservation is completed, OTA´s that offer membership prices, sites that don’t offer immediate confirmations and some others.

The lower rate must have the exact same conditions as the rate booked directly through the hotels website:

- Same booking dates

- Same type of room

- Same cancellation policies

- Same number of guests per room

There are advantages of booking direct with the hotels and LuxuryHotelDeals.travel is specialised in offering best rate guarantee direct from hotels. All prices can be compared to prices from the mayor online travel agencys. Try it, save money and get some extras!

