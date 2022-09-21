INFORMATION GOVERNANCE WORLD VIRTUAL CONFERENCE ANNOUNCES EXPERT LEGAL PANELS

Panelists from DLA Piper, White & Case, Seyfarth Shaw, and Intapp InfoGov World 2022 is Sept 27-30

InfoGov World 2022, the leading virtual Information Governance conference, announces expert legal panels on eDiscovery and Law Firm Information Governance

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual InfoGov World Conference 2022, to be held September 29 & 30, has announced major panels on legal and eDiscovery issues, with panelists from leading law and consulting firms.

The "Law Firm Information Governance Issues" panel discussion will be held online from 3-4pm ET on Thursday, September 29. Panelists include: Leigh Isaacs, Director, Information Governance at DLA Piper LLP; Richard Hogg, Global Information Governance Director at White & Case LLP; Patty Fitzpatrick, Senior Director, Compliance and Information Governance and Seyfarth Shaw, LLP; and Bryn Bowen, Practice Group Leader - Legal at Intapp.

The "eDiscovery Roundtable Discussion" will also be held online from 3-4pm ET on Thursday, September 29. Panelists include: Shetal Mehta, Senior Manager Deloitte Advisory; Tom O'Connor, Director, Gulf Coast Legal Tech Center; Susan Hedges, eDiscovery Consultant, Ricoh USA; and forensics and eDiscovery expert David Greetham, Principal, PC Forensics.

"We are pleased and proud to host such esteemed talent in the eDiscovery and law firm Information Governance space," stated Robert Smallwood, Chair of the InfoGov World 2022 Conference, and CEO of IG World magazine. "This is an opportunity for those in the legal services business to gain from the experience and expertise of these leaders in the field."

The InfoGov World Conference 2022 will take place virtually on the 29th and 30th of September, from 7:00am to 5:00pm EST (12 Noon to 10pm London Time). The Trans-Atlantic conference is a great learning opportunity for all Privacy, Cybersecurity, eDiscovery, Data Governance, and Information Governance (IG) professionals. Many industries will be represented including: law firms, banking & financial services, pharma, government agencies, manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, and others. Interested participants can register for the event at no cost for access to the keynotes and expo floor. There are also conference session passes available.

This virtual event will have over 80 expert speakers from the cross-functional IG discipline, which takes a holistic approach to securing and controlling information, including privacy & data protection, cybersecurity, info risk, eDiscovery, data governance, records management, and more. Experts from these various fields from around the globe will be presenting content-rich sessions. InfoGov World 2022 will be the largest IG show of the year and will be held in a unique immersive 3D virtual reality environment.

