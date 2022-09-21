2022 Free Youth Deer Hunt Registration Underway for Opportunity to Record First Harvest

NASHVILLE --- Youth between the ages of 10-16, who are hunter safety certified and who have never harvested a deer, are eligible to win a spot in what has become an annual special hunt. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will host the hunt in conjunction with the opening day of the 2022 Tennessee Young Sportsman Deer Hunt on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Youth from various regions from across the state have participated in the event held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. A total of 30 young hunters will be selected to participate. Applications and registration can be made at gooutdoorstennessee.com under the events section.

Buffalo Ridge incorporates a variety of wildlife management practices and totals more than 2,000 acres of prime deer habitat. Treestands will be provided, including three which are handicap accessible.A Friday night cookout will be held. Sites will be available for those who wish to camp (participants must provide their own camping gear). Breakfast and lunch will also be provided Saturday.

TWRA will hold a drawing and the winners will be notified the week prior to the hunt. Confirmation packets will be sent to the successful participants that will include directions and a list of items to bring as well as a list of area hotels. Winning hunters are responsible for providing the appropriate Tennessee hunting license and must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult at least 21 years of age or older. For additional information, contact Donald Hosse, at Don.Hosse@tn.gov.

---TWRA---

Register for the 2022 Free Youth Deer Hunt at Buffalo Ridge Refuge