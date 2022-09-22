Scotland’s Activity-Rich Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels Delivering Exceptional Guest Experiences Via Maestro Cloud PMS
Crieff Hydro is producing unified guest booking journeys and single guest itineraries via Maestro’s integrations; Visit Maestro at Independent Hotel Show London
With Maestro PMS, the pre-arrival experience is just as engaging as the on-site experience thanks to the guest itinerary functionality for booking activities.”MARHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels in Scotland, activities are at the heart of each guest experience. The portfolio spans seven properties across three regions, and features accommodations from 22 to 215 bedrooms. At the 900-acre Crieff Hydro alone, guests have more than 60 activities from which to choose with a distillery, two outdoor experiences (Glen’s Adventure Park and Loch Earn Watersports), a riding school, spa, and childcare center on site. To manage activities and build single guest itineraries across the independent multi-property portfolio, the hotel company turned to Maestro PMS. Today, the Ballachulish Hotel, Crieff Hydro, Isles of Glencoe Hotel, Kingshouse Hotel, Murray Park Hotel, Peebles Hydro, and The Park are leveraging Maestro’s front office, sales & catering, online booking engine, spa & activities, membership, and guest-engagement management (pre-registration and guest loyalty) software modules, and global leisure travelers have never been happier.
— Nic Oldham
“When we began looking for a property-management system, our management team did a deep dive of four of the industry’s leading providers,” said Nic Oldham, head of customer and commercial relations for Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels. “Maestro emerged as the preferred option across the board. Its web browser based platform can easily be accessed from anywhere and data exchanged quickly and securely between all our properties and the call center, all centralized in our own private cloud. With Maestro PMS, the pre-arrival experience is just as engaging as the on-site experience thanks to the guest itinerary functionality for booking activities. And their API to third-party CRM providers makes booking fast and efficient. Add to that Maestro’s exceptional service culture and customer support and we are quite pleased to be a Maestro user.”
Maestro will be attending the Independent Hotel Show at Olympia London October 4 and 5, at stand 1510 in the Olympia National Hall. The company will display all the tools that make it the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups.
Maestro is the only hospitality property-management system software company that offers an all-in-one, comprehensive Web browser or Windows solution with the option to host its Maestro Cloud Platform on-premises, in a private cloud, or cloud hosted. All environments support the latest mobile, contact-free, and web responsive technologies to enhance the digital guest and staff experience; with the added benefit of an extensive collection of open APIs to support more than 800 third-party integrations.
“We are delighted that Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels is having such tremendous success managing their guests’ journeys and streamlining hotel operations with Maestro PMS,” said Warren Dehan, Maestro president. “We love working closely with clients like Crieff Hydro who demand more from their technology and help drive our innovation and services. Our team is looking forward to attending the conference in London, visiting with all our local clients in attendance and demonstrating how we are helping hoteliers – especially those challenged with not enough time or staff to manage operations in this new landscape – add more mobility for remote staff, on-the-go users, and guest self-serve environments with Maestro.”
About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based
support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
