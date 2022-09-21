The Houstonian Club Unveils Phase II of their Stunning Multi-Million Dollar Renovation
The Houstonian Club officially unveiled Phase II of their 23.5-million-dollar renovation. The improvements will redefine the elegance and sophistication of the member’s only fitness facility.
The extensive transformation includes a complete overhaul of 70 percent of the facilities, including enhancements to the Club’s lobby, rotunda and atrium, which is now set up for networking and socializing.
The Houstonian Club’s renovation is part of The Houstonian property’s $65 million master-plan project.
— Cher Harris, Club General Manager
The extensive transformation includes a complete overhaul of 70 percent of the facilities, including enhancements to the Club’s lobby, rotunda and atrium, which is now set up for networking and socializing. A new indoor turf space, named Next Level, features updated equipment and 4,100 feet of additional training space. Members and guests will enjoy an enhanced luxury shopping experience in the Club’s boutique Shop at The Houstonian and a new grab-and-go food option named Refuel.
Finishing out Phase II will be the grand opening of The Kitchen at The Houstonian Club, a new, additional 6,000-square-foot restaurant set to debut in October. The indoor/outdoor restaurant will have separate adult and family-friendly dining spaces and feature a menu of American classics from executive chef Marcus Hollander.
Cher Harris, Club General Manager and a leading force behind the renovation project, said, “We take great pride in providing top-notch facilities and state-of-the-art equipment at The Houstonian Club. The enhancements we made to the property allow us to showcase the unique way a fitness club can be utilized. Implementing updated spaces will ensure our members and guests enjoy a one-of-a-kind luxury experience.”
Already recognized as a Platinum Club of America, a distinction only given to 1 of 20 athletic clubs in the country, the renovation provides a fresh and modern aesthetic. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping views of the 27-acre property, and light colors including tan, white and blue are found throughout the newly renovated space. Enhanced sound, lighting and surfaces for group exercise and more areas for gathering were focal points of the transformation.
The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
