Bone Growth Stimulator Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market Report

Global bone growth stimulator market size reached US$ 1.91 Bn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach a value of US$ 2.6 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.10% (2022-27).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Bone Growth Stimulator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global bone growth stimulator market reached a value of US$ 1.91 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027.

A bone growth stimulator represents the medical device used to boost the healing process of bones after a spinal fusion surgery or fracture. It usually relies on ultrasonic or pulsed electromagnetic waves to aid the body in tissue repairing and cell creation while increasing bone density. In addition to this, a bone growth stimulator offers various benefits, including a painless healing process and low complication rates as compared to other invasive methods. Consequently, it finds extensive applications in hospitals, clinics, home care centers, etc.

COVID-19 Impact on Market: (Positive Impact)

Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing prevalence of diabetes, arthritis, and other medical conditions, such as obesity, vascular disease, renal disorders, etc., is primarily driving the bone growth stimulator market. Additionally, the expanding geriatric population and the rising sports-related orthopedic injuries among individuals, on account of poor training practices, improper equipment, insufficient warm-up and stretching, lack of conditioning, etc., are further catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, the escalating demand for minimally invasive (MI) procedures, owing to their fewer operative complications, shorter hospitalization, less pain, reduced postoperative care, quicker recovery, smaller and more cosmetic incisions, lower risk of infection, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing awareness among physicians, surgeons, and patients towards the benefits of bone growth stimulators for spinal fusion and bone healing is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the elevating investments in medical equipment and devices are anticipated to fuel the bone growth stimulator market over the forecasted period.

Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

Arthrex Inc., DJO Global Inc., Elizur Corporation, IGEA S.p.A., Isto Biologics, Ito Co. Ltd., Medical Device Business Services Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic Plc, Orthofix Medical Inc., Ossatec Benelux B.V., Stryker Corporation, Terumo Bct Inc. (Terumo Corporation) and Zimmer Biomet.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

• Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

• Platelet-Rich Plasma

Breakup by Application:

• Spinal Fusion Surgeries

• Delayed Union and Nonunion Bone Fractures

• Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Home Care

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

