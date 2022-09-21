Wellness Tourism Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Global Wellness Tourism Market Report

Global wellness tourism market size reached US$ 822.44 Bn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach a value of US$ 1,250.27 Bn, growing at a CAGR of 7.02% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Wellness Tourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global wellness tourism market size reached US$ 822.44 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,250.27 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.02% during 2022-2027.

Wellness tourism refers to a lifestyle activity involving various trips that maintain and empower an individual’s well-being. It is formed to intensify authentic experiences and help the purpose of stress reduction, disease prevention, healthy living, and minimizing poor lifestyle habits. It also assists in the improvement of one’s mental and physical health. It involves tours to various places and facilities that fulfill its purposes, such as hospitals, wellness spas, wellness resorts, clinics, and fitness centers where wellness activities are conducted to ensure customer satisfaction.

COVID-19 Impact on Market: (Positive Impact)

Global Wellness Tourism Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the significant increase in travel and personal well-being expenditure. Other than this, the growing incidence of lifestyle diseases due to sedentary lifestyles has led to the preference for leading a healthy lifestyle, which is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the inflating income levels and rising health consciousness among the masses are also creating a positive market outlook.

Apart from this, technological advancements, including hotel and activity bookings, convenient flights, and the capability to compare several available adventure travel options through online platforms, are driving the market. Furthermore, extensive investment in research and development (R&D) activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and various partnership strategies by market players are strengthening the market growth. Other major growth-inducing factors include rapid urbanization, increasing e-literacy rates, and growing social media influence worldwide.

Global Wellness Tourism Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

Accor S.A., Four Seasons Hotels Limited, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corporation, InterContinental Hotels Group plc, Marriott International Inc., Radisson Hospitality Inc. (Jin Jiang International Co. Ltd.), Rancho La Puerta Inc., Red Carnation Hotels (The Travel Corporation), Rosewood Hotel Group (New World Development Company Limited) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, Travelers Type, Service Type an Location.

Breakup by Travelers Type:

• Primary

• Secondary

Breakup by Service Type:

• Transport

• Lodging

• Food and Beverage

• Shopping

• Activities and Excursion

• Others

Breakup by Location:

• Domestic

• International

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

