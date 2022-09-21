$130 Million Scholarship Agreement Between Avila University, KC Scholars to Benefit Up to 800 Students
Avila University will invest $110 million and KC Scholars add $20 million to provide full-tuition scholarships for up to 800 students.
Last award cycle, 900 applicants met the KC Scholars qualifications but didn’t receive scholarships due to funding restrictions. This agreement affords hundreds more an opportunity to attend college.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avila University and KC Scholars announced a new scholarship partnership that will benefit up to 800 low-to-modest income students in the Kansas City area.
— KC Scholars President and CEO Earl Martin Phalen
Beginning with the 2023-2024 academic year through 2031-2032, Avila University and KC Scholars will award eight cohorts of up to 100 students per year with full tuition scholarships per year. Each scholarship will be renewable for up to five years. These scholarships will be incremental to and separate from the over 400 scholarships that KC Scholars awards each year to 11th-grade low- and moderate-income students in the six-county Kansas City area.
As part of the agreement, Avila University has committed to investing $110 million dollars over eight years to fund this effort. KC Scholars will invest $20 million dollars over the same period.
“There is so much need in Kansas City,” said KC Scholars President and CEO Earl Martin Phalen. “During our last award cycle, approximately 900 applicants met the KC Scholars qualifications but didn’t receive scholarships due to funding restrictions. This agreement will afford hundreds more hardworking, deserving Scholars an opportunity to attend college. We are extremely grateful to Avila for their partnership and commitment.”
“I am excited about what this investment means for the students and their families, as well as for the Avila family,” said Avila University President Jim Burkee, Ph.D. “Avila is the university of student access in Kansas City, and investing in a cohort of 100 new KC Scholars each year demonstrates this commitment. We are thrilled to add so many future leaders to our roster.”
