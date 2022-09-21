Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,868 in the last 365 days.

$130 Million Scholarship Agreement Between Avila University, KC Scholars to Benefit Up to 800 Students

Student symbolically signing $130 million dollar agreement between Avila University and KC Scholars

Avila University and KC Scholars student symbolically signs the $130 million agreement

Avila University will invest $110 million and KC Scholars add $20 million to provide full-tuition scholarships for up to 800 students.

Last award cycle, 900 applicants met the KC Scholars qualifications but didn’t receive scholarships due to funding restrictions. This agreement affords hundreds more an opportunity to attend college.”
— KC Scholars President and CEO Earl Martin Phalen
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avila University and KC Scholars announced a new scholarship partnership that will benefit up to 800 low-to-modest income students in the Kansas City area.

Beginning with the 2023-2024 academic year through 2031-2032, Avila University and KC Scholars will award eight cohorts of up to 100 students per year with full tuition scholarships per year. Each scholarship will be renewable for up to five years. These scholarships will be incremental to and separate from the over 400 scholarships that KC Scholars awards each year to 11th-grade low- and moderate-income students in the six-county Kansas City area.

As part of the agreement, Avila University has committed to investing $110 million dollars over eight years to fund this effort. KC Scholars will invest $20 million dollars over the same period.

“There is so much need in Kansas City,” said KC Scholars President and CEO Earl Martin Phalen. “During our last award cycle, approximately 900 applicants met the KC Scholars qualifications but didn’t receive scholarships due to funding restrictions. This agreement will afford hundreds more hardworking, deserving Scholars an opportunity to attend college. We are extremely grateful to Avila for their partnership and commitment.”

“I am excited about what this investment means for the students and their families, as well as for the Avila family,” said Avila University President Jim Burkee, Ph.D. “Avila is the university of student access in Kansas City, and investing in a cohort of 100 new KC Scholars each year demonstrates this commitment. We are thrilled to add so many future leaders to our roster.”

Darren Roubinek
Avila University
+1 816.501.2422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

$130 Million Scholarship Agreement Between Avila University, KC Scholars to Benefit Up to 800 Students

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.