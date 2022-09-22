Rive Video Presents: Ajada Reigns Has Positive Message and Reminder for All - Speaks Life Into Our Future

Ajada Reigns, Artist Ajada Reigns, Artist Ajada Reigns, Artist Ajada Reigns, Artist "Grits & Fufu", Artist Ajada Reigns

Accomplished Artist Ajada Reigns Releases Inspirational Music Video With Positive Message for Today's Youth - "That'd Be Me" from new Album "Grits & Fufu"

...The message of this song is to never let anyone limit you. Young people need this reminder because your concepts of life are formed early on. In fact, we all can use this reminder.” — Ajada Reigns

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in New York City to a musically inclined family, accomplished artist Ajada Reigns has performed for and with stars such as, Janet Jackson, Mary J Blige, Elle Varner, Chaka Khan, Vic Mensa, and many more. Ajada shaped her unique style of singing with the training she received from the Harlem School of Arts. She also attended the Professional Performing Arts School in New York City where she learned to sing in four different languages. Noted for her stage presence, style, and positivity, many can agree with grammy-nominated artist, Major, when he says "The world needs what she brings."

In summer of 2021, Ajada released a remake of the classic hit song, “I’ve Got To Use My Imagination,” which was previously released by the Sensational Motown recording group “Gladys Knight and the Pips.” The new version of the song was released on FOTY Records, LLC with President and Executive Producer James Houston.

When asked about this project from her "Grits & Fufu" album, Ajada explained, "The making of the “That’d Be Me” music video was by far one of the best experiences in my life. I’m very proud of this project. Coming together with my team to create concepts, pick locations, and learn choreography was an amazing process because it manifested right in front of my eyes. Having the opportunity to feature young dancers in my music video was significant to me because the message of this song is to never let anyone limit you. Young people need this reminder because your concepts of life are formed early on. In fact, we all can use this reminder."

The visuals for "That'd Be Me" are colorful with a beautifully vibrant background. The location for this video shoot had an important meaning for the artist. "This music video was shot in two iconic locations, ChinaTown and Times Square in New York City. Shooting the video at New York’s most popular landmarks was so significant because there are so many people that come to the “Big Apple” to chase their dreams, including me."

The video and song contain an important message or a reminder for us; "We should never conform to the expectations of others. Some people try to deter you from your desires, goals, and dreams based on their own fears. “That’d Be Me” is a music translation for “I can do anything, despite what anyone says”. This is a motivational afrobeat song dedicated to everyone. When you need to be encouraged just say, “I will accomplish what I set out to do, That’d Be Me.”

"That'd Be Me" is gaining traction and being aired across the country including as an esteemed Tempo Takeover this week on Tempo Networks on September 23rd via Instagram, and a live interview with the artist. Tune in and hear Tempo's Tiana Colbert talk in depth with Ajada about "That'd Be Me", "Grits & Fufu", and what's coming coming up next on https://www.temponetworks.com. You can stay up on the latest news and events with Ajada Reigns through Social Media on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/AJADAREIGNS1, on Twitter https://twitter.com/ajadareigns and on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ajadareigns/?hl=en at @AjadaReigns.

Ajada Reigns - That'd Be Me (Official Video)