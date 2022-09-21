Woonsocket Remains Identified

The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has identified one of the two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on September 19th as Susan Menard. The identity of the second decedent has not yet been finalized. The causes of death for these individuals are still pending.
