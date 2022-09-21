Artificial Intelligence Company to Expand Headquarters in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church in order to increase capacity. The project will create 117 new jobs.

“Accelerating the transition of start-ups is one of my administration’s goals, and the expansion of businesses such as Enabled Intelligence in Fairfax County is key to our economic development strategy,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are proud to support this homegrown Virginia business and remain committed to fostering a business climate and training a workforce that supports our corporate partners of all sizes.”



“The Commonwealth boasts the highest concentration of technology workers in the nation, and Northern Virginia continues to attract and retain top talent that propels the growth of emerging tech businesses like Enabled Intelligence,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We thank the company for creating 117 high-quality jobs and contributing to the Commonwealth’s growth in the artificial intelligence sector.”

“We are excited to expand our operations here in Virginia,” said Peter Kant, CEO, Enabled Intelligence. “Our Fairfax County home is close to our federal customers, and we are able to draw on the highly qualified Virginia workforce of high-tech, neurodiverse professionals and military veterans.”

“I am pleased to once again see a major technology innovator expanding its operations in Fairfax County,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “This growth in AI applications from a company that also capitalizes on the tremendous workforce diversity of our County is a perfect example of how next-generation companies headquartered here are leading the way.”



“Virginia’s 35th Senate District is home to some of the most talented and highly educated people in the Commonwealth,” said Senator Richard L. Saslaw. “I am pleased that Enabled Intelligence will be further leveraging the skilled pipeline of workers available to businesses in our region.”

“I am very pleased that Enabled Intelligence has decided to expand their presence here in Northern Virginia,” said Delegate Marcus B. Simon. “The greater Falls Church area is home to an exceptionally talented workforce that includes residents with the unique profile companies that work on sensitive technologies and projects are looking for. With the number of former military and intelligence community federal employees who continue to make their home in our area, it's no surprise that Enabled chose Falls Church for this significant expansion of classified space.”

Enabled Intelligence, Inc. was founded in October of 2020 and is an artificial intelligence technology startup providing sensitive and classified data labeling services and AI algorithm development for government and other critical AI/ML applications. Enabled Intelligence’s workforce includes veterans, neurodiverse professionals, people with different abilities, and data science subject matter experts. Its integrated team works with multiple forms of data including satellite imagery, radar, text, speech, audio, video, and more. The company specializes in providing highly accurate and secure (even classified) data labeling, creating training and testing data sets, and building AI technologies for defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and other critical U.S. government missions including classified programs.



The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Enabled Intelligence’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.