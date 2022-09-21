Community Forges Together to Fight Gun Violence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Led by HoodSocialDC, a free community-giveback event is set to occur September 30 at Lorenzo Allen Park (9th & Gallatin Streets, NW, at Illinois Avenue).
HoodSocialDC is an upcoming social media app and current social media destination that provides resources such as grants and job opportunities as incentives for local youth to put the guns down and end violence against each other. Powered by InnerCity Collaborative Community Development, the app is currently in beta-testing mode and launching soon, but primarily keeping locals engaged on instagram @HoodSocialDC in the meantime.
On September 30 from 3:15 pm to 4:45 pm (Eastern Time), HoodSocialDC will bring together Spider-Man and a 360-photo booth as a gift to the community, to create fun, positive content at no cost. As a surprise pop-up for the community, the purpose is to show D.C. Natives and community figures, such as the app creator Rev. Judie Shepherd-Martin, care about them and their lives.
She says, "In this city and around the country; there is so much violence that we savor opportunities to highlight that we are still community and that WE CARE enough to be part of the solution. InnerCity Collaborative Community Development exists too bring together the best possible outcomes for D.C. communities through collaboration, innovative programming and presence. Together we can!"
Ahead of their 25th Anniversary, D.C. go-go band UCB (Uncalled 4 Band) in collaboration with UCBLive/UCB Live Foundation, Inc. has joined the effort and agrees to volunteer their time and talents to perform, live for residents in addition to provide fried fish for attendees... at no cost as well.
Michael Bailey (Roc Mikey, UCB) says, "It is important to give back to the community, because in community every individual or family isn’t fortunate as others; therefore those who are, should give back to the community to make it a stronger and better community."
Visibility of community supporters and influencers are vital at this time more than ever. Shepherd-Martin says:
"Many studies have shown that building healthy relationships and spending time with your family, friends, and others in your community can help improve your mental well-being. Strengthening relationships both at home and within your community ultimately shapes your life. Mental health and physical health are fundamentally linked, with positive mental well-being contributing to physical conditions. Those at risk for serious mental health conditions are at increased risk for chronic physical conditions, which makes having community support very important. Community-wide events bring people from all walks of life together, strengthening the bonds between them. Those bonds act to improve mental well-being, while helping to alleviate personal struggles."
This event serves as a call-to-action for Washington, D.C. youth and residents to in turn pay it forward!
For more information on HoodSocialDC, visit hoodsocialdc.org and UCBLive/UCB Live Foundation, Inc. visit ucblivefoundation.org.
Camille Davis
