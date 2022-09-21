Submit Release
Exemplifi Wins at the Web Excellence Awards 2022 for Website Development

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced the 2022 award winners to highlight this year's "Best of the Best" in web design and development.

Exemplifi was awarded the Web Excellence Award for the category of Website Redesign and additionally Development, and Management services.

“We’ve been building enterprise websites for some time now and it is great to be recognized by the Web Excellence Award committee for the Web Excellence Award for Website Development. It’s a great feeling to know that among 900+ global entries, our team's efforts, design innovations, and technical know-how paved the way for this accolade“ said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi.

He continued, “We build, redesign and manage websites that work at the highest level of performance, security, and uptime. With this award, Exemplifi has further solidified its reputation as the go-to firm for building websites across multiple CMS, timelines, and budgets. Our solutions are innovative, easy to maintain, and highly secure. We work with private, state, and federal organizations to build websites that are secure, user friendly, and easily accessible.”

About Exemplifi

Exemplifi builds enterprise websites that deliver on the client’s business and marketing objectives with the highest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized, secure, and multilingual. They have to drive leads and nurture relationships. Our sites do that well. We are experts in industry-leading digital experience platforms. Extraordinarily adept with powerful content management products, our teams emphasize robust website engineering standards, DevOps, and WebOps practices that result in increased uptime, security, SEO quality, performance, and compliance with accessibility standards. Our websites have helped our clients grow exponentially and get maximum ROI on their marketing tech investments.

