Lou Andreozzi, Former CEO of LexisNexis North America and former Chairman of Bloomberg Law joins EmotionTrac, Inc.

Former CEO of LexisNexis North America and former Chairman of Bloomberg Law has joined EmotionTrac Inc. as a Senior Advisor.

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmotionTrac, Inc. the privately held provider of EmotionTrac.com, the state-of-the-art platform delivering emotional AI audiences and viewer insights, announced today that Lou Andreozzi. Former CEO of LexisNexis North America and former Chairman of Bloomberg Law has joined EmotionTrac Inc. as a Senior Advisor.

Mr. Andreozzi’s mission will be as a company Ambassador to the U.S. legal industry. To that end he has already begun steering national strategic opportunities towards EmotionTrac, Inc. In the words of Mr. Andreozzi, “The EmotionTrac insights system stands to reshape the way attorneys make critical trial decisions throughout the industry. It will empower early case prep, jury insights and client relations.” Aaron Itzkowitz, Chairman and CEO of EmotionTrac, Inc. stated that “With Lou on board we will not only benefit from his wealth of legal innovation experience, but we will be able to introduce our innovative service to the highest level of decision makers in the legal vertical.”

About Lou Andreozzi

Mr. Andreozzi is a visionary leader in the fields of business information and technology and is recognized as the driving force behind some of the most prominent tools and services used by leading law firms around the world.

Mr. Andreozzi is currently the Vice Chairman of EPIQ. He was formerly Chairman of Bloomberg Law and former CEO of IQNavigator, Inc.

During his tenure as President and CEO of LexisNexis North American Legal Markets, a $1.2 billion division of Reed Elsevier, the company acquired the industry’s top two electronic filing companies, the leading electronic discovery company, the leading docket database, the #1 customer relationship management system for law firms and numerous market-leading practice management tools.

Mr. Andreozzi also managed the Martindale-Hubbell division of Reed Elsevier, where he created the industry’s leading online resource, lawyers.com. Prior to his position at Martindale-Hubbell, he held several positions with Reed Elsevier, including general counsel of LexisNexis.

Additionally, Mr. Andreozzi was also CEO of Inference Data, a leading software-as- a-service (SaaS) provider of solutions for legal data analysis and review.

He has also served as a strategic advisor for ValueAct Capital, The Carlyle Group, Apollo Management, Ares, Bain Capital and numerous other private equity firms on large media and technology deals.

Lou currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Insight Global, Integreon and PulsePoint. Lou served on the Board of Directors of Avvo from its inception until 2014 when he moved over to Avvo’s Industry Advisory Board and was formerly a Director of DTI Global and advisory board member at Innography.

Andreozzi is a graduate of Rutgers University and received a J.D. from the Seton Hall School of Law. A sought-after speaker, he has delivered keynote addresses at leading legal industry events and sits on the Seton Hall School of Law Board of Visitors and was the keynote Commencement Speaker in 2005.

About EmotionTrac Inc.

EmotionTrac Inc. located in Boynton Beach FL has created platform technologies that when combined with opted-in audiences deliver viewer emotional insights for diverse applications.

EmotionTrac.com

The SAAS application called EmotionTrac - is a software solution utilizing patented AI that deploys facial analysis tools producing premium quantitative data for emotional reaction and engagement to video. The cloud-based software as a service is marketed as consumer tests using emotional reactions from permissioned audiences. The technology and app are proving to be useful in various verticals such as legal cases for pre-trial preparation, TV and video ads, movie trailers and other video content to gain consumer insights.

Awards

At the American Bar Association Technology Conference in Chicago on March 3rd, 2022, EmotionTrac was voted as one of the “Top 5” New Technologies introduced to the Legal Industry in 2021.

EmotionTrac technology (also branded as CampaignTester) received a Reed Award for “Best Use of AI to Optimize Creative” in 2020 at the Campaign and Elections Industry conference.