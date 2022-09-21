Sparkle Wash Nashville Adds Riley Baker As Senior Wash Technician
In his role, he will ensure all washing equipment is operated in a efficient and safe manner.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkle Wash Nashville is pleased to announce Riley Baker as their new senior wash technician. In his role, he will ensure all washing equipment is operated in a efficient and safe manner, work to comply with all safety standards and equipment guidelines, and select the proper cleaning agents and cleaning technique to complete each project effectively. His addition will allow Sparkle Wash Nashville to continue to expand operations in the area.
Blake Hulett, owner of Sparkle Wash Nashville noted that, "Riley is a great fit for our team. He's been part of the team for a few months, and his effectiveness and leadership potential made him a great fit as senior wash technician."
Sparkle Wash Nashville is an independently owned and operated division of Sparkle Wash International, operating out of the Nashville, TN area. Sparkle Wash International has been selling and managing franchises for over 50 years and currently has units operating throughout the United States. For more information regarding franchise opportunities go to sparklewashfranchise.com.
Blake Hulett
Sparkle Wash Nashville
+1 615-925-3895
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook