Jitterbit Executive Speaks at Meet Magento New York

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company , will present a session this week at Meet Magento New York entitled, "How Retail SMBs Can Meet Digital Transformation and Customer Satisfaction Goals," led by Mike Muhlfelder, Jitterbit's vice president of sales, North America. The session will address top trends and data describing retailer pain points and challenges and key best practices for using integration and automation in ecommerce to overcome those challenges, with a specific look at why hyperautomation is key for forward-looking businesses of all sizes and across verticals.

What: How Retail SMBs Can Meet Digital Transformation and Customer Satisfaction Goals

Who: Mike Muhlfelder, vice president of sales, North America, Jitterbit

When: September 23, 10:30 – 11:00am ET

Where: Pier 60, Chelsea Piers, New York

Why: Being successful in the retail industry requires small and midsize companies (SMBs) to respond swiftly and nimbly to constantly changing circumstances. The COVID-19 outbreak and recent economic news, however, have caused upheaval unlike anything these businesses have ever experienced. Among the many challenges faced by retailers, customer-related concerns appear to be the most pressing according to a recent survey .

Further, there's an increasing need for SMB retailers to meet their customers where they are, whether it be online marketplaces, social media platforms, ecommerce websites, or retail locations. An exceptional experience across channels is key, and data is critical to achieving these initiatives. The way forward will be for businesses to focus on integration and automation. In this session, Muhlfelder will explore integration-driven strategies retailers can use to meet their digital transformation and customer satisfaction goals.

The Meet Magento event is in in-person for the first time in three years, bringing its internationally renowned program to the heart of New York City. This will be a strong platform to connect with the retailers, brands, service providers, technology enthusiasts, partners, developers and other ecommerce influencers sharing knowledge and best practices around the Magento platform. In addition to technical discussions about Magento, the event will have specific tracks focused on merchants, trending ecommerce practices and evolutions in hosting and delivery.

