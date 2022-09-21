Genius Metals Launches Drilling Campaign at Sakami

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Genius Metals Inc. GENI GNSMF ("Genius Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of a 2000 m to 3000 m drilling campaign on its Sakami property, located in the James Bay Territory in Quebec.

2022 Fall Drilling Program

Genius's crew of geologists and drillers are currently on the property with drilling expected to start later this week. The campaign follows a prospecting and rock sampling campaign accompanied by a soil sampling survey of the property completed during the summer period. The main objective of the program is to drill the 3.2 km-long geophysical anomaly detected west of the GoldenEye gold prospect by the recent IP/Resistivity survey (Figure 1). The NE/SE anomaly is parallel to the major break that separates the Opinaca from the LaGrande subprovince 700 m to the southeast. The majority of the gold mineralization discovered to date in the western James Bay Territory occurs in the La Grande subprovince near the Opinaca/La Grande contact (ex: Quebec Precious Metals La Pointe prospect, and most notably the Éléonore gold mine operated by Newmont*).

High chargeability/low resistivity zones and arsenic anomalies in soil and rock samples (Figure 1) are targeted in the drill campaign. The Company expects to extend westward the gold-bearing Golden Eye zone drilled during the 2021 campaign (1.45 g/t Au over 6.0 m and 2.53 g/t Au over 1.50 m (see PR of November 10, 2021)).

Click here to view Figure 1 Apparent chargeability contour map of the southwest GoldenEye prospect, Sakami property

*The mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Michel Boily, Ph.D., P. Geo, VP Exploration of Genius Metals, a qualified person under NI 43-101.

About Genius Metals

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be", "expected" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements, including the expectations of the Corporation's management regarding the listing of its shares on the TSXV and delisting from the CSE, are based on the Corporation's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Genius Metals Inc.