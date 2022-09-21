Intelligent Memory Signs On Three New Distributors in Europe

Intelligent Memory expands its reach in Europe Intelligent Memory Logo

With Alcom Electronics in Benelux, CSI in Poland and Simms International in the UK, Intelligent Memory is expanding its reach to the largest European markets

It's increasingly complex to design industrial solutions with all the dependencies. With Alcom electronics, CSI and Simms we found strategic partners that can guide customers through all complexities.” — David Raquet, Global Sales Leader at Intelligent Memory