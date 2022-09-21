Intelligent Memory Signs On Three New Distributors in Europe
With Alcom Electronics in Benelux, CSI in Poland and Simms International in the UK, Intelligent Memory is expanding its reach to the largest European markets
It's increasingly complex to design industrial solutions with all the dependencies. With Alcom electronics, CSI and Simms we found strategic partners that can guide customers through all complexities.”ESCHBORN, GERMANY, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Memory, a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, has won three new strategic distribution partners in Europe. With Alcom electronics in Benelux, CSI S.A. in Poland and Simms International plc in the UK, Intelligent Memory is expanding its reach into the largest industrial markets in Europe.
— David Raquet, Global Sales Leader at Intelligent Memory
Simms is a specialist distributor focusing exclusively on memory solutions for industrial applications for a broad range of vertical markets in the UK such as manufacturing, telecommunication, or medical applications. With Intelligent Memory (IM), Simms further broadens its portfolio with industrial grade DRAM components and DRAM modules from one source.
With CSI, IM won one of the leading computing systems suppliers in Poland as a distribution partner. CSI aims to be the one-stop-shop with the best solutions for its customers by fostering its heritage of evolving and exploring new technologies that all build on previous experiences, taking them to the next level.
Alcom electronics has a similar approach. The premier Benelux-focused electronics distributor and representative for electronic components, modules, boards and systems works closely with its vendors to drive added value for its customers with the end application in mind.
“It is increasingly complex to design industrial solutions with the ever more dependencies that need to be considered,” explained David Raquet, Global Sales Leader at Intelligent Memory. “For this reason, we are looking for strategic partners that can help guide customers through complexities and advise on the solutions that best match their needs. We are delighted that we have found such partners in Alcom electronics, CSI and Simms.”
As leading manufacturers are discontinuing DDR3 components and modules to shift customers to newer generations, Intelligent Memory offers industrial manufacturers one of the most comprehensive, industry-focused memory portfolios with unmatched longevity and long-term availability.
About Intelligent Memory:
Intelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products and has been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability.
Ortrud Wenzel
Intelligent Memory
ortrud.wenzel@intelligentmemory.com