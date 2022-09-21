The Food Industry Advocates for Needed Change
As I look at the results of The Food Retailing Industry Speaks 2022 report, I see many of my professional role models throughout the food industry navigating a different type of obstacle course than my childhood idols. The food industry has had to navigate a wide range of challenges in the past year – ongoing pandemic, supply chain bottlenecks, labor shortages, inflation, global conflicts and more. Looking ahead the industry is expecting even more hurdles to navigate.