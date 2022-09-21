Grocapitus Investments Launches New Investment Fund Focusing on Value-Added, Multifamily Apartments
Metro Atlanta property will add to Grocapitus’ $940 million portfolio of propertiesFREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate company Grocapitus Investments has launched a new investment fund focusing on apartment properties to capitalize on the increasing number of renters resulting from unaffordable home ownership due to rising home prices and mortgage rates.
Grocapitus Investments’ new GRO Value-Add Multifamily Income Fund has identified the first value-add multifamily project for the fund, Monarch Villas in metro Atlanta.
Grocapitus Investments founder and CEO Neal Bawa described Monarch Villas as a turnkey asset with significant remaining upside. With nearly $3 million spent on interior and exterior capital improvements since 2017, which averages to $23,000 per unit, the property is perfectly primed for additional growth.
The exit strategy for the property includes a refinance option in two to three years and disposition in four to five years.
“With four multifamily projects in our portfolio in the Greater Atlanta area, it is a metro we follow in great depth. And we love it just as much today, if not more, than we did in 2018 when we made our very first multifamily investment in Atlanta,” Bawa said.
Among the advantages of investing in the GRO Value-Add Multifamily Income Fund are its portfolio diversification among multiple projects and an increased level of exposure to investments in a variety of markets and asset classes, resulting in a perfect balance of risk and return.
“By spreading out your investment across multiple properties, you can expect your returns to be more stable. Funds are a great way to mitigate risk without sacrificing returns,” Bawa said.
Additionally, the new fund has diversified business plans, providing the opportunity to invest in different projects that include various hold periods and cash flow potential.
Class B investors in the fund may receive cash flow and will also have the chance to participate in the back end price appreciation upon sale, refinances and supplemental loans.
In addition, the fund provides tax benefits and potential accelerated depreciation, including the ability for investors to 1031 exchange into one or more of the underlying properties.
The GRO Fund also has a streamlined investor process so that investors only have to sign one set of documents to spread equity across multiple properties.
Finally, 2022 is the final year for investors to take advantage of 100% bonus depreciation under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA). Grocapitus maximizes every available option to optimize realized income and tax benefits for investors and project a Year One paper loss or write-off of $60,000-$70,000 on a $100,000 investment for projects in the fund that close in 2022.
Bawa is a technologist who is universally known in real estate circles as the “Mad Scientist of Multifamily.” Besides being one of the most in-demand speakers in commercial real estate, Bawa is a data guru, a process freak and an outsourcing expert. He treats his $1 billion multifamily portfolio as an ongoing experiment in efficiency and optimization.
The “Mad Scientist” lives by two mantras. His first mantra is “We can only manage what we can measure.” His second is “Data beats gut feel by a million miles.” These mantras and a dozen other disruptive beliefs drive profit for his 700-plus investors.
Grocapitus owns or manages a portfolio of more than $940 million, providing dependable passive income from tax-advantaged commercial real estate.
For more information about Grocapitus Investments and its GRO Value-Add Multifamily Income Fund, visit grocapitus.com/grofund.
About Grocapitus Investments
Grocapitus Investments exists to find and present rock-solid commercial real estate investments to our highly valued capital partners. In addition to producing attractive risk-adjustment returns for our investors, we strive to enhance the life of every tenant, team member and individual who comes into contact with our business.
