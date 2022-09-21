NextBillion.ai to provide a hyper-local mapping solution to Deutsche Bahn subsidiary ioki
Deutsche Bahn Subsidiary ioki and NextBillion.ai to collaborate on a project to improve hyper-local mobility in Europe.BERLIN, GERMANY, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mapping platform NextBillion.ai will provide its technology to smart mobility solution company ioki to elevate the navigational capabilities of mobility-driven companies across Europe.
For this purpose, the two companies have agreed on an initial project where ioki will apply NextBillion.ai’s Road Editing Tool to manage restrictions, permissions, turn restrictions, and speed profiles for its clients. It will also utilize the mapping platform’s APIs (Distance Matrix, Directions, Navigation, and Route Optimization) to provide accurate ETAs and optimize routes.
Software-as-a-service company ioki is one of the leading platform providers for on-demand solutions in Europe and the market leader in the Germany-Austria-Switzerland region, with 70+ successfully launched on-demand services.
Mapping designed for the location-first world
An industry-leading spatial data + AI platform, NextBillion.ai offers a range of mapping APIs and SDKs, flagship tools, and industry-specific solutions to its customers across the globe.
The map data platform has transformed the mapping industry with its ability to enable unique business-specific use cases. Accuracy, hyper-localization, and customization are its core strengths.
With NextBillion.ai’s tool and the APIs, ioki plans to complement and expand its existing mapping and routing offering to meet hyper-local routing and navigation challenges. This includes accounting for time-based restrictions, no-drive days, event-based restrictions, vehicle-specific restrictions, road closures, limited access, and diversions.
“The cooperation with ioki will help us better serve the changing routing and navigation needs of today’s location-first world. We look forward to working together and developing new products and features for our customers. We are also excited about accelerating our global expansion,” said Ajay Bulusu, co-founder of NextBillion.ai.
About NextBillion.ai -
NextBillion.ai is a map data + AI platform that helps enterprises manage location data and adopt an AI-first approach at scale for every use case and geography. The company enables enterprises to tackle highly complex location problems with the help of tailored mapping and routing solutions. NextBillion.ai offers map data management services, location tools, and APIs to enterprises such as last-mile delivery, telematics, logistics, transport, food delivery, automotive, and ride-hailing/ride-sharing.
Headquartered in Singapore with employees in Singapore, India, China, and the US, NextBillion.ai is backed by Alpha Wave Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, M12 (Microsoft's venture fund), and Mirae Asset Capital. Past recognitions and awards include Grand Winner of Startup Singapore Slingshot 2020, SG:D Techblazer Silver Winner, #5 on Fast Company’s 2021 Most Innovative Companies in Asia-Pacific, Gold Globee Award for Startup of the Year—Artificial Intelligence, and Silver Globee Awards for Startup of the Year—IT Cloud/SaaS, IT Services and IT Software. The IMDA’s SG:D Spark accredited company won the Software Industry Pitching Session at the 2021 SelectUSA Investment Summit. It was recognized as Urban Innovation Champion at the 2021 HSBC-IMG-Unbound Cities of the Future conference.
