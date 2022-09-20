Further reforms agenda in Uzbekistan discussed

UZBEKISTAN, September 20 - On September 20, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received his Advisor on Economic Development, Effective Public Administration and International Cooperation, Suma Chakrabarti.

The results achieved and further steps within the framework of economic and managerial reforms in the country were discussed at the meeting.

Advisor Chakrabarti congratulated the Leader of Uzbekistan on the successful holding of the Samarkand Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, highly appreciated the Samarkand Solidarity Initiative for Common Security and Prosperity put forward by the President of Uzbekistan.

The President of Uzbekistan noted the need for continuing thorough joint preparation and subsequent practical implementation of reforms in priority areas. This, in particular, is the modernization and increase in the competitiveness of key sectors of the economy, the transformation and improvement of the efficiency of public administration, the digitalization of all spheres of society, the creation of a favorable investment and business environment, and training new personnel.

Suma Chakrabarti expressed readiness to further actively assist the Government of Uzbekistan in these matters.

Before he was appointed an Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan, Suma Chakrabarti served as EBRD President for eight years.

Source: UzA