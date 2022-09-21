Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market Share Worth US$ 3.24 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
The consistent development of novel immunological procedures like radioimmunoassay is set to propel the growth of the Carcinoembryonic Antigen MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market size is estimated to reach $3.24 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) characterizes a set of greatly connected glycoproteins included in cell adhesion. Colorectal carcinoma is one of the most typical cancers and one of the principal causes of cancer-related death in the U.S. Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) was first segregated from human colorectal cancer (CRC) tissue in 1965 by Gold and Freedman. It is a foetal glycoprotein and is not normally generated in a considerable amount after birth. CEA can be raised up in a lot of pathologies. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of cancer like colorectal carcinoma and consistently enhanced healthcare infrastructure in the North American region.
2. Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, specifically colorectal cancer or colorectal carcinoma, and the existence of supportive government policies pertaining to cancer awareness and control by organizations like the National Cancer Institute.
3. Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market based on the application can be further segmented into Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Breast Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, and Others. The Colorectal Cancer Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic techniques and the increasing population of the elderly. Colorectal cancer or colorectal carcinoma is cancer of the colon and/or rectum.
2. The Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the soaring predominance of cancers like colorectal carcinoma and the existence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the region.
3. The Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Centers, and Research, Academic Institutes. The Hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the proliferating preference of patients diagnosed with different kinds of cancers like colorectal carcinoma for hospitals, particularly multispecialty hospitals with state of the art medical equipment for the performance of tests like carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) test. The recommendation of physicians for specialized hospitals is further propelling the growth of this segment.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Carcinoembryonic Antigen industry are -
1. Quest Diagnostics
2. Abbott Diagnostics
3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
4. GenWay Biotech Inc.
5. Creative Diagnostics
