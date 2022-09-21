Cancer Biomarkers Market Size to Hit USD 25.2 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% (2022-2027)
Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide, and proliferating health consciousness among people are factors set to drive the growth of the Cancer Biomarkers MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cancer Biomarkers Market size is estimated to reach $25.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Biomarkers fall under the category of biological molecules or genes which have their presence in blood and other body fluids. These naturally occurring characteristics are discovered using bioinformatics and play a significant role in finding and understanding diseases and their behaviors. For example, blood pressure, platelets count are biomarkers as they help in the diagnosis of leukemia. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15738/cancer-biomarkers-market.html
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Cancer Biomarkers Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the North America Cancer Biomarkers Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Breakthroughs in diagnostic techniques are said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Cancer Biomarkers Market. Obstructed research and development activities due to the COVID-19, extortionate cost of such treatments is said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cancer Biomarkers Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15738
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Cancer Biomarkers Market based on the application type can be further segmented into Personalized/Modified medicine, Diagnosis, Novel Drug Research, and development. The diagnosis and personalized medicines segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to augmenting the prevalence of cancer around the globe which has broadened peoples’ cognizance.
2. The Cancer Biomarkers Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 41% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure.
3. The Cancer Biomarkers Market based on cancer type can be further segmented into Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate cancer, Breast Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Throat Cancer, and others. The breast cancer segment held the largest share in 2021. Breast cancer’s occurrence is more common than other forms such as prostate and stomach.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Cancer Biomarkers industry are -
1. Abbott Laboratories
2. Biomerieux
3. Thermo Fisher Scientific
4. Quest Diagnostics
5. Dickinson and Company
Click on the following link to buy the Cancer Biomarkers Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15738
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Cancer Hormone Therapy Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15740/cancer-hormone-therapy-market.html
B. Cancer Immunotherapy Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15741/cancer-immunotherapy-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn