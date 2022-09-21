Qyral Welcomes Rob Brinkman as Chief Operating Officer

Growing skincare company Qyral has hired experienced senior executive Rob Brinkman as their COO.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rob Brinkman has taken on the role of COO for Qyral, a direct sales skincare company specializing in prescription grade products and customization. Rob brings extensive experience in revenue generation, supply chain operations, and human resources management to the team at Qyral. He has worked in senior leadership roles at NZXT and Vizio, has served as an advisor to multiple boards, and is an adjunct professor in business at Grand Canyon University.

Rob has been a valuable asset for companies of various sizes and stages of growth. He started with Qyral as an advisor and transitioned into the COO role. It’s the smallest company he has ever worked with but he feels Qyral has enormous potential, “The biggest predictor of success for any business I’ve worked with is having a CEO or leader with passion for the company and its products. I see more potential for growth in this one than I have with anything else.”

Hanieh Sigari, the company’s co-founder and CEO, feels Rob will add value to the company, “I am excited to have Rob join our executive team at Qyral. His experience with fast growth companies will accelerate our own plans and allow us to provide the best possible customer experience through operational excellence. Every Founder/CEO needs to be able to focus on their passion that was the spark to start the business, and as COO, Rob will enable that to be brought to life. He wholeheartedly believes in our vision for Qyral of empowering women and helping people age well.”

Most of his work to date has been in the technology industry, but from an operations perspective the move to skincare isn’t a big leap. “From an operations standpoint, it’s all about the process – and processes work on all types of products. A good process focuses on the customer more than anything.

“The customization piece at Qyral is very familiar to me. This customization is analogous to what I’ve done throughout my career, the most recent with gaming computers at NZXT. These same types of processes will be applied even though it’s a completely different product. It all comes down to the focus on the individual customer.”

###

About Qyral

At Qyral, we believe in aging well with confidence. We are the first direct sales company to offer products that are customized for each individual, based on their unique skin type. We work with board certified dermatologists to offer our customers access to prescription grade products. Our philosophy is to empower others through education. If you buy nothing but learn something, we've done our job. With knowledge, you can make informed decisions about your skincare and health.

Contact Details:

Qyral, LLC

198 Barnard Ave.

San Jose, CA 95125