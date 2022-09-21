BounzyBall – A new and innovative game to get kids of the couch and reduce screen time.
EDP Innovation combined the best of physical and digital gameplay to create a game that let's players actively enjoy a world of fun, thrills and huge rewards!SPIJK, GELDERLAND, NEDERLAND, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BounzyBall brings a in- and out- door, multiplayer game which combines physical with digital gameplay and encourages and unfolds social interaction like, competition, cooperation and negotiation. It stimulates physical activity and supports adaptable rules. All together creating a new, fun and addictive experience which kids will keep returning to!
Video games are more popular than ever. The only downside is that because of them, our children prefer nothing more than spending hours on end, sprawled out on the couch, gaming. And even though many of us will agree that times have changed and video games are simply a part of the new generation. I think we can also agree on the fact that playing these games do not and cannot match the feelings the real world brings. For example: The thrill that rushes through your body after you score a goal and watch the ball hit the net. That proud feeling when you throw the ball through the basket. And it didn't even touch the ring! Being the fastest at tag or even the feeling of being found last at hide and seek.
BounzyBall in combination with the Bouncecoin Millionaire app is designed to combine best of both worlds . the designer of BounzyBall created a game which consists of 2 elements. On the one hand, the physical game: the BounzyBall and on the other hand, the digital game: the Bouncecoin Millionaire app wich will be available for free for iOs and Android. Both elements can be played individual but eventually both are needed to be able to progress in the game. Because every bounce with the BounzyBall will turn into a Bouncecoin in the App. And these Bouncecoins are needed to be able to play the Bouncecoin Millionare app game. The game is played against friends and the goal is to become the first Bouncecoin Millionaire. If, during the race to a million, someone is running behind. They can buy so called “BounceItems” with their already earned Bouncecoins to attack their friends, protect themselves against all incoming attacks for a while or even boost their BounzyBall to double their Bouncecoin score to make up for any arrears. And with many minigames throughout the game like: Bounce 300 times within 30 minutes for 1000 extra BounceCoins. The Bouncecoin Millionaire App will keep them motivated at all times! The first to reach 1 million opens a portal to the 2nd part of the game and receives a extra set of game elements. All in all it is a game that brings a world of fun, thrills and huge rewards at the tip of your fingers.
BounzyBall just pre-launched their campaign on Kickstarter.com so people who are interested can subscribe to receive a notification when the campaign officially launches.
Erik de Poorter
EDP Innovation
+31 6 30645230
info@bounzyball.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Bouncecoin Millionaire - How it works