ARC and ForwardKeys Partner for New Destination Marketing Tool

Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) and ForwardKeys are pleased to announce the launch of Destination Gateway, a new data tool designed for destination marketing organizations (DMOs), tourism bureaus and conventions and visitors bureaus. This new product combines ARC's industry-leading ticketing data with ForwardKeys' travel search interest, airline schedule and capacity data to provide a comprehensive view of travel to specified destinations.

With Destination Gateway, users can gain valuable insights into travel to their destination and similar destinations to better inform decisions and marketing strategies. The data is presented in easy-to-understand visuals that can be exported for presentations and further analysis.

"Destination Gateway is the result of a strong collaboration between two leading air travel data and analytics organizations," said Steve Solomon, chief commercial officer at ARC. "Nowhere else can destinations generate insights via global air traffic ticketing data, with historical trending and an outlook on future travel and traveler behavior. This comprehensive solution allows users to identify opportunities to influence travel by building relationships with travel sellers to guide them in effectively promoting their destination."

Users can customize their Destination Gateway reports across four modules to provide insights that grow a destination:

Performance – How well a destination is attracting travelers.

– How well a destination is attracting travelers. Recovery – Comparing today's travel levels with pre-COVID-19 levels.

– Comparing today's travel levels with pre-COVID-19 levels. Connectivity – Data designed to help with negotiations with airlines.

– Data designed to help with negotiations with airlines. Agencies – Insight into which agencies sell travel to a particular destination.

"We are very excited with the launch of Destination Gateway in the USA – the first tangible outcome, of which we expect there to be many more, of our collaboration with ARC," commented Olivier Jager, chief executive officer at ForwardKeys. "ForwardKeys has many years of experience serving and supporting tourism-related businesses and enjoys strong market leadership with over 60 DMO-related customers throughout Central and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific. We look forward to working with ARC to bring data insights and intelligence from Destination Gateway to ARC customers in the USA."

