Carpet Cleaning Benefits: Steam Cleaning for a Healthy Home
Carpet steam cleaning is a service many have heard of but take for granted. Professional carpet cleaning is essential to keeping the home healthy.
Steam cleaning is not just for carpets. Steam cleaning can be used on other surfaces in the house as well, like upholstery and tile.”SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many ways to keep the home looking and feeling fresh, but carpet cleaning is perhaps the most effective. After all, carpets are often neglected - even though they’re one of the most important features of a room. To begin with, carpets trap dirt, dust, pollen spores, and other particles that can cause major problems if left unchecked. If anyone has asthma or other respiratory conditions, these particles can lead to serious health issues over time.
— Peter, owner and operator of JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care
Carpets also insulate the home by keeping the heat in during the cold months and vice versa in summer. Unfortunately, this insulation also means that dust mites and pet dander have a cozy place to call home year-round. Unless professional carpet cleaning is scheduled regularly, this buildup can be quite dangerous for anyone who suffers from allergies or asthma.
Furthermore, carpets act as soundproofing for our living spaces by absorbing sound vibrations and echoes so that we don’t hear outside noise as much as we would on hardwood floors or tile surfaces. This is especially useful in homes with children or elderly residents who may be sensitive to noise levels at different times of the day.
What Is Steam Cleaning?
Steam cleaning uses high-pressure and hot water to extract dirt and grime from carpets and rugs. It is considered a deep cleaning process that can remove up to 99% of contaminants from fabrics.
This powerful cleaning method uses hot water and cleaning agents to reach deep into the fibers of the carpets and rugs. The combination of pressure and heat makes it the most effective cleaning solution. Steam cleaning uses hot water, a cleaning agent, and a vacuum to clean carpets and upholstery. This eco-friendly, non-toxic method of cleaning does not require the use of harmful chemicals and will not leave behind a residue.
Why is Steam Cleaning Important?
If there are carpets or area rugs in the house, it’s essential to have them professionally cleaned. While it’s possible to get away with vacuuming regularly, it’s almost impossible to remove all of the dirt, dust mites, and other toxins trapped in the carpet simply by vacuuming. This is particularly problematic for those who suffer from allergies or asthma. While vacuum cleaning can remove surface dust, it can’t remove allergens and bacteria from deep within the fibers of the carpet and padding.
Additionally, carpet steam cleaning can be performed on all kinds of carpets. Whether the carpet is made of wool, synthetic, or even specialty carpets, rest assured that professional cleaners have seen it all. Professional carpet steam cleaning companies have the tools and knowledge to clean whatever carpet, upholstery, and tile are within the house.
Steam cleaning can also extend the life of the carpets. Regular cleaning will help the carpets last longer. They can also help reduce fading and other issues that can shorten their life span.
As mentioned several times already, professional carpet cleaning can help to protect the health of everyone within the home. Dirt, grime, and other toxins can build up in the carpets over time. If the carpet is not deep cleaned regularly, this can be dangerous for the health of anyone and everyone who regularly makes use of these spaces.
As Peter from JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care says, "Steam cleaning is not just for carpets. Steam cleaning can be used on other surfaces in the house as well, like upholstery and tile." Professional steam cleaning can extend the life of furniture and upholstery. Furniture can become stained easily if it’s not protected. Professional upholstery cleaning can help keep furniture looking new both through the cleaning and through the application of fabric protectors after the steam cleaning.
Why Should Carpets Be Professionally Cleaned?
Carpets play an important but often unappreciated role in our homes. They help to regulate our indoor climate, shield us from outside noise, and, in the case of area rugs, can even protect our floors from falling debris. Unfortunately, they also trap dirt, grime, and other harmful toxins that may become dangerous if left untreated for too long.
There might be some that are tempted to save money by cleaning the carpet themselves, however, this is not recommended. Carpets are often infested with dangerous germs and chemicals that can be harmful to humans. This can be difficult to remove with a simple vacuum and commercial carpet cleaners tend to leave too much soap behind, introducing a slew of other issues.
Professional carpet cleaning is a cost-effective way to keep the home clean and healthy. It can extend the life of the carpets, protect the floors, extend the life of furniture and upholstery, and protect the family inside the house against harmful toxins like bacteria and allergens. Make sure to book a carpet cleaning service once every 6-12 months.
